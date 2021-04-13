STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

AIBA clears bout review & live-scoring

The release stated that the AIBA Board of Directors voted and approved the amendments to AIBA Technical and Competition Rule 18.

Published: 13th April 2021 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2021 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Anmol Gurung
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In order to ensure transparency during fights, the International Boxing Association (AIBA) announced that the ‘live-scoring’ system and bout review have been approved by the world body and will be implemented during the Youth World Championships, which is set to be held in Kielce, Poland. A total of 20 Indians will be part of the event.The Indians have been training at the Central Sport Centre — Olympic Preparation Centre in Wladyslawowo — for the past week or so.

“AIBA continues to work towards improved measures to achieve the highest level of transparency as possible. As such, a method of “live-scoring” was proposed, whereby the scores of each round by each judge will be publicly displayed at the end of the round,” AIBA said in a release. “However, at the end of round three, the final scores will be publicly displayed only after the official announcement results,” said release.

The release stated that the AIBA Board of Directors voted and approved the amendments to AIBA Technical and Competition Rule 18. India men’s youth coach Abhishek Malviya welcomed the decision. “It will definitely help us a great deal. We’ll be able to come up with instant strategy during the bout. Depending on whether our boxers are behind or ahead (scores), we can act accordingly,” the coach noted.
The bout review system will come into force for the first time in youth competitions. According to AIBA, the team manager or head coach must make the protest within 15 minutes after the final decision is announced. The filling up of form and submission must be completed within 30 minutes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India fast-tracks approval for Covid vaccines cleared in other countries
Policemen try to control the crowd as people wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in a queue to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Panic buying in Maharashtra ahead of lockdown, outstation trains see rush
In this file photo dated Nov. 1990 is seen Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)
Judge who gave clean chit to Advani in Babri case is UP's deputy Lokayukta
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Nine Covid patients die in Maharashtra due to alleged Oxygen shortage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
'13,500 Covid cases in 24 hours in Delhi, cancel board exams': Kejriwal to Modi government
Delhi COVID crisis: Infection spreading faster, affecting younger population more
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp