AIBA clears bout review & live-scoring

Anmol Gurung By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In order to ensure transparency during fights, the International Boxing Association (AIBA) announced that the ‘live-scoring’ system and bout review have been approved by the world body and will be implemented during the Youth World Championships, which is set to be held in Kielce, Poland. A total of 20 Indians will be part of the event.The Indians have been training at the Central Sport Centre — Olympic Preparation Centre in Wladyslawowo — for the past week or so.

“AIBA continues to work towards improved measures to achieve the highest level of transparency as possible. As such, a method of “live-scoring” was proposed, whereby the scores of each round by each judge will be publicly displayed at the end of the round,” AIBA said in a release. “However, at the end of round three, the final scores will be publicly displayed only after the official announcement results,” said release.

The release stated that the AIBA Board of Directors voted and approved the amendments to AIBA Technical and Competition Rule 18. India men’s youth coach Abhishek Malviya welcomed the decision. “It will definitely help us a great deal. We’ll be able to come up with instant strategy during the bout. Depending on whether our boxers are behind or ahead (scores), we can act accordingly,” the coach noted.

The bout review system will come into force for the first time in youth competitions. According to AIBA, the team manager or head coach must make the protest within 15 minutes after the final decision is announced. The filling up of form and submission must be completed within 30 minutes.