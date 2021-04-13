STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hockey India condoles death of Balbir Singh Junior

Balbir Singh Junior was part of the Indian team that won silver at the Asian Games held in Tokyo, Japan in 1958.

Hockey India Officiating President Gyanendro Ningombam

Hockey India Officiating President Gyanendro Ningombam (Photo | Hockey India)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Hockey India on Tuesday condoled the death of Balbir Singh Junior who played alongside legends like Balbir Singh Dosanjh, popularly known as Balbir Singh Senior, as well as Leslie Claudius, Prithipal Singh, Balkishan, Charles Stephen among other top players.

Balbir Singh Junior was part of the Indian team that won silver at the Asian Games held in Tokyo, Japan in 1958.

The octogenarian lived in Chandigarh after retiring as Major in the Indian Army. Balbir Singh Junior hailed from Sansarpur (Jalandhar) known as the hockey nursery of India.

Balbir Singh Junior Hockey India Indian Hockey
