STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Manpreet Singh, Rani Rampal optimistic about India's chances in Tokyo Olympics

India had won last of their eight Olympic gold medals in the 1980 Moscow Olympics before the team endured a sharp slide in its fortunes.

Published: 14th April 2021 01:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2021 01:12 PM   |  A+A-

Indian men's hockey skipper Manpreet Singh (L) and women's team counterpart Rani Rampal

Indian men's hockey skipper Manpreet Singh (L) and women's team counterpart Rani Rampal (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Indian men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh feels if his side continues with its current good form, it has the potential to end an over four-decade-long Olympic medal drought in Tokyo this year.

India had won last of their eight Olympic gold medals in the 1980 Moscow Olympics before the team endured a sharp slide in its fortunes.

But in the last couple of years, India have made steady progress.

"Firstly, it was good to be back playing international hockey after a long time. I'm very happy with the progress of the team over the last 18 months. If we continue to build on this, I am sure we can defeat any team," Manpreet said on the occasion of a 100-day countdown to the Tokyo Games, is scheduled to begin on July 23.

The Indian team recently got the better of reigning Olympic champions Argentina in the FIH pro league in an away tie.

"The team spirit is high right now and as I said before, we should use every opportunity we get before the Tokyo Olympics to fine-tune our game," Manpreet said.

"The youngsters in the team have come a long way. I'm hoping this form continues and we put a much better display than what we'd managed in the Rio Olympics," he added.

The Indian men's hockey team finished a disappointing eighth at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Like Manpreet, the Indian women's team skipper Rani Rampal too is optimistic about a good show in Tokyo.

The team would be making a back-to-back Olympic Games appearance for the first time in the history of the event.

"I am happy with the fight our team showed against wold no 2 Argentina and Germany earlier this year," Rani said in a release issued by Hockey India.

"Of course, we're disappointed to have not registered a win, but we have showed that we could hold our own against higher-ranked opponents.

Since coming back from Germany, we have been working hard on our finishing and our technique.

"I feel we have come a long way from a tactical standpoint.

I'm confident that once we convert these good performances into results, we will be in the mix for an Olympic medal too.

" Hockey India has launched 'Hockey te Charcha', a special podcast series to relive the glorious moments of Indian hockey through the voices of some iconic players.

The series, in its first episode, featured a conversation with Harbinder Singh.

Hockey te Charcha will be a fortnightly series in the lead up to the Tokyo Games.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tokyo Olympics Manpreet Singh Rani Rampal
India Matters
A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India fast-tracks approval for Covid vaccines cleared in other countries
Policemen try to control the crowd as people wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in a queue to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Panic buying in Maharashtra ahead of lockdown, outstation trains see rush
In this file photo dated Nov. 1990 is seen Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)
Judge who gave clean chit to Advani in Babri case is UP's deputy Lokayukta
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Nine Covid patients die in Maharashtra due to alleged Oxygen shortage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Marine Drive sea front is seen deserted during weekend lockdown in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra almost locked down? Here's a list of what's open, what's not
Health worker collecting a sample for COVID-19 test.
Chhattisgarh’s Raipur leaves behind UK, UAE in its daily COVID tally
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp