Marin and Momota top draws

With steep rise in coronavirus cases in India, many sporting events were under cloud, especially the domestic ones.

Published: 14th April 2021 12:16 PM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  With steep rise in coronavirus cases in India, many sporting events were under cloud, especially the domestic ones. The Badminton Association of India (BAI) confirmed on Tuesday that the India Open 2021, scheduled to be held from May 11-16, will be held behind closed doors in a secure bio-bubble sans spectators, under strict coronavirus protocols.

The tournament, which is also an Olympic qualifying event, is due to be held at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall in New Delhi. As things stand, the BAI revealed that they have had 228 entries (114 men, 114 women) from 33 different countries including China. And that includes Olympic champ Carolina Marin and World No 1 Kento Momota.

If BAI’s plans materialises, this will incidently be the first international badminton event in the country since the pandemic surfaced last year.  “We are really happy to finally be able resume badminton action and host such top shuttlers from across the world. But with the recent spike in cases, we have to be more cautious. Players’ safety has always been of prime importance and our top priority, and this tournament will be no different. We will be implementing and following strict Covid-19 protocols and guidelines as shared by Government of India and Delhi Government,” said Ajay Singhania, organising secretary and BAI general secretary.

This World Tour Super 500 will be a big challenge for the likes of Former World No 1s Kidambi Srikanth and Saina Nehwal. Both the shuttlers’ Olympic dreams hang in the balance and they’ll be keen to get some vital points in their kitty. A total of 48 Indians are set to be part of meet.

However, the likes of Srikanth will have to find inspiration without the home fans. Fans and media personnel have been barred in order to ensure that Covid-19 is kept in check. “We understand spectators have been an integral part of our growth story but this year despite it being an Olympic qualifier and an array of star shuttlers in action, we have to take the decision of conducting the tournament in a bio bubble,” Singhania added.

World No 10 pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will spearhead the Indian challenge in the doubles section. Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy will be aiming to fetch Olympic qualification points in women’s doubles.

