BFC enter AFC Cup play-off

This is a significant win for the club, which endured a poor run in the ISL.

Published: 15th April 2021 03:42 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Fifteen minutes of pure Bengaluru FC magic in front of goal. That is how their preliminary stage two clash of AFC Cup against the Nepalese side Tribhuvan Army FC can be best summarised at the GMC Stadium in Goa.

After a goalless first half, it rained goals for 15 minutes as Rahul Bheke (51’, 65’), Sunil Chhetri (52’) and Cleiton Silva (61’, 65’), turned on the heat in a one-sided contest with Bengaluru winning 5-0 in a new era under head coach Marco Pezzaiuoli.

This is a significant win for the club, which endured a poor run in the ISL. More importantly, the victory put a seal on the tie and handed the Blues a passage into the play-off stages of the continental competition.

The Blues’ best chance of the first period fell to skipper Chhetri, but his effort from within the box was parried away by TAFC custodian Biwash Chaudhary. Ashique Kuruniyan’s effort on the rebound was then saved by Chaudhary.

The story changed in the second half, where Bengaluru were simply unstoppable.

