STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Aditi Ashok cards second straight 69, lies T-35 at Lotte Championship

A bogey on 10th followed by a birdie on 14th saw her finish at 69, her second straight sub-70 card this year.

Published: 16th April 2021 02:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2021 02:57 PM   |  A+A-

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok (File Photo| AFP)

By PTI

KAPOLEI: Indian golfer Aditi Ashok found each of the 14 fairways but missed a few greens in regulation for a second successive 69 to lie tied-35th after the second round of the Lotte Championship here.

Aditi, who shot a 3-under 69 in the first round, is now 6-under 138 for 36 holes at the halfway stage.

The 23-year-old had a solid front nine at the Kapolei Golf Club as she birdied the first, third, sixth and ninth but dropped a shot on the fourth to turn in 3-under.

A bogey on 10th followed by a birdie on 14th saw her finish at 69, her second straight sub-70 card this year.

The Indian has made the cut in three of her four previous starts this year.

Yuka Saso, who is playing on a sponsor's invitation, added a second successive 8-under 64 to get to 16-under.

The 19-year-old had nine birdies against one bogey in the second round on the front nine.

Saso, who turned pro in November, is playing only her sixth LPGA event.

She had seven birdies in her first 10 holes and leads Lydia Ko (63) by one.

Ko, the former No.1 and two-time major champion, hasn't won since 2018 but she has been getting into good form.

She shot a final-round 62 last week at the year's first major, the ANA Inspiration, to finish second.

Nelly Korda (65-68) was five shots back along with So Yeon Ryu, Hyo Joo Kim and Luna Sobron Galmes (64), who plays primarily on the Ladies European Tour.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lotte Championship Aditi Ashok
India Matters
Oxygen cylinders are loaded into ambulances waiting to take them to hospitals in Lucknow on Thursday | PTI
Enough stock for all, states need to rationalise oxygen use: Centre
A health worker take swab samples of passengers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Railway Station, amid spike in Covid-19 cases, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
India logs in a record of 2,17,353 fresh Covid cases. 1185 deaths
Covid-19 victims' bodies being cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: Cremation grounds bear the brunt as casualties rise
Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla (Photo | PTI)
Poonawalla urges US to lift raw material export ban to ramp up vaccine production

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dolly Parton. (Photo | Twitter)
'Shot in the arm': Dolly Parton has a Covid vaccine song
Police and officials insisting the voters to maintain social distance in queue for voting. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
Not just polls, virus mutations too led to COVID-19 surge in Kerala: Experts
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp