Plan B a must for bigger returns: Satwik & Chirag

CHENNAI: Coronavirus has certainly turned the world upside down for many. With surge in cases, it continues to put athletes in a spot of bother. Indian shuttlers have been one of the most-affected bunch. These globetrotters have had no choice but to cross borders in order to fetch crucial Olympic qualification points and to get match-practice ahead of the Tokyo Games. Ask Chirag Shetty, one-half of India’s No 1 doubles pair.

“It’s definitely hard to witness the current situation. I lost my grandfather last week and I could not attend his funeral. All I can do is pray and ask them (for family and friends) to stay safe. It definitely plays in your mind. What can I do? I have to stay focussed and continue with my preparations for the Olympics,” he said.

India registered over two lakh coronavirus cases on Wednesday. Despite the huge loss, Chirag makes a brave face and says that he has been trying to look at the positives from the sport he loves. “Playing after a year, we had good outings in Thailand. We had a close game against World No 2 (Yonex Thailand). In the second event, we would have loved to play in the final... we’re trying to new style of play in recent times. The outcomes were not our best in recent times but we are a lot more tactical right now,” the 23-year-old notes.

There have been calls for athletes to get vaccinated and both Chirag and his doubles partner Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, who have the backing of the government under Target Olympic Podium Scheme, approve the idea of getting a jab. “It has been disturbing. We want to get vaccinated if we get the approval from the government,” Satwik says.

The pair has displayed enough promise in recent years, reaching new milestones in the process. Having reached the top-10, they have tall ambitions to climb even higher. “We need to have a Plan B to move to the next level. The top-5 players have been playing for a long time. On the day, you can beat them if you play your best,” Chirag notes.