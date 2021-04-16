TN women bag ball badminton title  

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu women’s team defeated Karnataka 35-26, 35-18 in the final of the 66th senior nationals ball badminton championship, organised by the Ball Badminton Federation of India in Jaipur. Players from about 20 states participated. Tamil Nadu won all the matches. Malini, a student of MOP Vaishnav College for Women, got the star of India award.

Placings: 1.Tamil Nadu. 2. Karnataka. 3. Andhra Pradesh. 4. Chhattisgarh.

Big win for Krish CC

G Manikandan’s ton (100) and T Vishwa’s fifer (5/23) paved the way for Krish CC to hammer Alagesan CC by 181 runs in a First division match of the Chengalpattu District Cricket Association league.

Brief scores: First Division: Venkatesan CC 168/8 in 30 ovs (T Pravin 47, S Sethupathi 46, AT Fazir 3/35, S Muthu Kumar 3/36) lost to Sathya CC 170/3 in 28.3 ovs (S Prabhu 59, K Yashwanth 47). Krish CC 263/5 in 28 ovs (G Manikandan 100, S Praveen Kumar 61) bt Alagesan CC 82 in 8.3 ovs (T Vishwa 5/23).Second Division: Dev CC 209/5 in 30 ovs (S Aashish 61, S Kumar 57) bt The Cricketers Club 116 in 24.2 ovs (S Kumar 6/28). Maduranthakam CC 170/9 in 30 ovs (S Sundara Raman 51, K Hari Chandran 3/30) bt Chrome CC 141/8 in 30 ovs (R Manikandan 42, A Sai Akash 3/24). Chakra CC 160 in 27.2 ovs (P Prabhkaran 47, Ajay Kumar 44, R Ahillan 3/26, R Yogender Sharma 3/33) lost to Reddy CC 166/7 in 26 ovs (Y Tushar 3/38). All Star CC 75 in 17.6 ovs (S Sabarish 46, S Karthik 8/12) lost to Air Warriors CC 78/2 in 15.3 ovs.

Cosmopolitan Club win

Cosmopolitan Club won the 60-plus title of the 28th Sanmar-TNTA Chennai city club league championship. Cosmopolitan Club pair of D Manivannan and T Sunderavadivelu defeated the duo of R Krishnaswamy and A Ramalingam of Anna Nagar ‘K’ block 6-1, 6-3 in the final.