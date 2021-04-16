STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

TN women bag ball badminton title  

Tamil Nadu women’s team defeated Karnataka 35-26, 35-18 in the final of the 66th senior nationals ball badminton championship, organised by the Ball Badminton Federation of India in Jaipur.

Published: 16th April 2021 03:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2021 01:32 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Tamil Nadu women’s team defeated Karnataka 35-26, 35-18 in the final of the 66th senior nationals ball badminton championship, organised by the Ball Badminton Federation of India in Jaipur. Players from about 20 states participated. Tamil Nadu won all the matches. Malini, a student of MOP Vaishnav College for Women, got the star of India award.

Placings: 1.Tamil Nadu. 2. Karnataka. 3. Andhra Pradesh. 4. Chhattisgarh.

Big win for Krish CC
G Manikandan’s ton (100) and T Vishwa’s fifer (5/23) paved the way for Krish CC to hammer Alagesan CC by 181 runs in a First division match of the Chengalpattu District Cricket Association league.

Brief scores: First Division: Venkatesan CC 168/8 in 30 ovs (T Pravin 47, S Sethupathi 46, AT Fazir 3/35, S Muthu Kumar 3/36) lost to Sathya CC 170/3 in 28.3 ovs (S Prabhu 59, K Yashwanth 47). Krish CC 263/5 in 28 ovs (G Manikandan 100, S Praveen Kumar 61) bt Alagesan CC 82 in 8.3 ovs (T Vishwa 5/23).Second Division: Dev CC 209/5 in 30 ovs (S Aashish 61, S Kumar 57) bt The Cricketers Club 116 in 24.2 ovs (S Kumar 6/28). Maduranthakam CC 170/9 in 30 ovs (S Sundara Raman 51, K Hari Chandran 3/30) bt Chrome CC 141/8 in 30 ovs (R Manikandan 42, A Sai Akash 3/24). Chakra CC 160 in 27.2 ovs (P Prabhkaran 47, Ajay Kumar 44, R Ahillan 3/26, R Yogender Sharma 3/33) lost to Reddy CC 166/7 in 26 ovs (Y Tushar 3/38). All Star CC 75 in 17.6 ovs (S Sabarish 46, S Karthik 8/12) lost to Air Warriors CC 78/2 in 15.3 ovs.

Cosmopolitan Club win
Cosmopolitan Club won the 60-plus title of the 28th Sanmar-TNTA Chennai city club league championship. Cosmopolitan Club pair of D Manivannan and T Sunderavadivelu defeated the duo of R Krishnaswamy and A Ramalingam of Anna Nagar ‘K’ block 6-1, 6-3 in the final.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Oxygen cylinders are loaded into ambulances waiting to take them to hospitals in Lucknow on Thursday | PTI
Enough stock for all, states need to rationalise oxygen use: Centre
A health worker take swab samples of passengers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Railway Station, amid spike in Covid-19 cases, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
India logs in a record of 2,17,353 fresh Covid cases. 1185 deaths
Covid-19 victims' bodies being cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: Cremation grounds bear the brunt as casualties rise
Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla (Photo | PTI)
Poonawalla urges US to lift raw material export ban to ramp up vaccine production

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dolly Parton. (Photo | Twitter)
'Shot in the arm': Dolly Parton has a Covid vaccine song
Police and officials insisting the voters to maintain social distance in queue for voting. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
Not just polls, virus mutations too led to COVID-19 surge in Kerala: Experts
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp