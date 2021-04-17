STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Japanese ‘enthusiastic’ about Tokyo Olympics, says men’s hockey coach

On Monday, a Kyodo News, one of Japan’s leading news agencies, had revealing poll numbers vis-a-vis Olympics.

Published: 17th April 2021 03:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2021 12:02 PM   |  A+A-

Japan’s men’s coach Siegfried Aikman

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  On Monday, a Kyodo News, one of Japan’s leading news agencies, had revealing poll numbers vis-a-vis Olympics. The poll ‘found 39.2 per cent believe the postponed Olympics and Paralympics should be cancelled, while 32.8 per cent think they should be rescheduled. Only 24.5 per cent responded that the Games should be held as scheduled’, Kyodo News wrote on their website. 

Siegfried Aikman

One person who spent considerable time in Japan since the pandemic broke out is the Japan men’s team’s hockey coach, Siegfried Aikman. Aikman, who is currently quarantining with the team in Kuala Lumpur before a series of friendly matches with Great Britain and Malaysia from April 17 - 25, is of the opinion that the majority of the Japanese public are actually ‘enthusiastic for the Games’.

“I know if you look at the newspaper reports, you start thinking that the people are not looking forward to the Games or perhaps they do not want it to be held,” he told this daily. “But all the people I have met are looking forward to the Games, they are incredibly enthusiastic and looking forward to it.”

That includes his own wards, who will play their first matches in over 18 months when they face Malaysia in a few days’ time. “My players are incredibly excited,” he says. “They have all sacrificed a lot of things to get here.” However, he does agree that there are a few areas of concern. “What I can tell you about the Japanese public is they are very afraid of catching the virus.” The poll agrees with this sentiment, by and large. “In the poll, 92.6 percent said they feel anxious about a resurgence of novel coronavirus infections.” 
A big reason for that is Japan’s slow moving vaccination process.

As of the beginning of this week, they have inoculated only one per cent of the total population. In fact, after limiting vaccinations to only healthcare workers for over a month, it finally started rolling out vaccines for older people from Monday. It’s why Aikman expects the entire Japanese contingent to take part without taking the vaccine.

“My players? No, I don’t think they will take the vaccine because Japan have vaccinated like a total of one per cent of the population or something. We are not in the priority group when it comes to taking the shot. I don’t think there is any chance that we will be given the shot by the time the Olympics comes around in July.”  Even as the country faces a possible fourth wave of the virus there is a quasi-state of emergency in Tokyo, Kyoto and parts of Okinawa prefecture till May Aikman hopes he can keep his wards safe. After returning to Japan, his team will continue to keep training in Kakamigahara, in Giju prefecture, their base. “When you compare it to Tokyo, it’s relatively free of Covid-19. We will keep training there.”
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tokyo Olympics Siegfried Aikman
India Matters
The body of a person who died of Covid brought to Summanahalli crematorium for last rites on Friday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Mutated COVID-19 strain reinfecting many, feel experts on virus behaviour
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Remdesivir or plasma therapy no magic solution against COVID-19, say Delhi doctors
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
As Maharashtra registers its highest-ever COVID spike, Pune becomes state's pandemic hub
Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi (Photo | Facebook)
Fugitive businessman Nirav Modi's extradition to India cleared by UK Home Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Patients are seen inside a Covid-19 care centre and isolation ward facility near a hospital in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: India records another high of 2,34,692 fresh cases; 1,341 succumb to the virus
Kollywood actor Vivekh passed away at 4.35 am this morning (Photo | EPS)
RIP Vivekh: Chinna Kalaivanar passes away after suffering a heart attack
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp