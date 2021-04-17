STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Next few weeks ‘challenging’ as 13 shuttlers, including Marin, withdraw

This development comes hot on the heels of as many as 13 singles players including Carolina Marin withdrawing (as on April 16).

Published: 17th April 2021

By Anmol Gurung
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  As Delhi reported 19,486 new positive coronavirus cases and 141 deaths on Friday, the severity of the situation wasn’t lost to the Badminton World Federation (BWF) and Badminton Association of India (BAI). Both bodies told this daily that they’re closely monitoring the situation. This development comes hot on the heels of as many as 13 singles players including Carolina Marin withdrawing (as on April 16).

In order to curb the alarming coronavirus cases, Delhi, the host city, is currently under weekend curfew. Both BAI and BWF are hopeful the curfew will brings its desired effect. “The BAI has been proactive and monitoring the situation. They are looking at curfews in New Delhi. If that helps in ke­eping the surge in check that could be a good sign. We’ll have a meeting after that,” Ajay Singhania, BAI general secretary, told this daily.

Acknowledging they’re aware of the spike in cases, BWF is confident the measures put in place will ensure the safety of players who’ll be participating. “The BWF is in close communication and consultation with the BAI, as well as local health authorities in Delhi, as to the protocols and requirements needed for a safe staging of the India Open 2021. We are aware of the recent spike in Covid-19 cases in India but have full confidence that the measures put in place will protect the safety of all players and participants,” Thomas Lund, BWF secretary general, told this daily.

Just a few days ago, BAI had officially announced the tournament will be held behind clo­s­ed doors without the spectators from May 11-16. Since then, the pandemic situation has just gotten worse, with India, with over two lakh cases, shattering records on Wednesday and Th­u­rsday. Singhania admitted the ne­xt few weeks will be a real ch­a­llenge. “We are doing everyth­ing in our power to ensure the tournament goes ahead as per plan. But there’s so much uncertainty now. It will all depend upon the government, the health ministry, the sports ministry. We are constantly in touch wi­th them.”

Marin, who was seeded No 1 in the women’s singles category, confirmed her withdrawal on Thursday, according to the BWF. Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon, who was No 3 seed, is another marquee player who’ll be giving the event a miss. “Marin has already qualified for the Olympics. They are aware the pandemic is getting bad day by day. For all the players, health is a priority. She could also have had a personal problem. So you ne­ver know,” Singhania said.

In the men’s singles, Denmark duo of Anders Antonsen and Rasmus Gemke, who were seeded third and sixth, respectively, have confirmed their withdrawal. World No 29 Mark Caljouw of The Netherlands will also skip the eve­nt. If the tournament goes ahead, it will be a great chance for Kidambi Srikanth and Saina Nehwal to garner crucial Olympic qualification points.

Withdrawal list (As on April 16)
Women’s singles: 8 (1 reserve) 
Men’s singles: 5 (1 reserve)
Men’s doubles: 4 (2 reserve)
Women’s doubles: 3 (1 reserve)
Mixed doubles: 3 (1 reserve)

