STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Golden return for wrestler Ravi Dahiya after long layoff

Haryana man dusts away cobwebs to emerge triumphant in his first meet in over a year

Published: 18th April 2021 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2021 03:26 PM   |  A+A-

Ravi Dahiya

By firoz mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: It took a while for Ravi Dahiya to adjust when the Indian wrestler began his campaign at the Asian Championships in Almaty, Kazakhstan on Saturday. Given the long layoff he had, the 23-year-old Haryana grappler started slowly but got back to his groove with each passing bout to win the 57kg final and retain gold.

“A lot of things were going on in my mind when I took the mat. I was competing in an official international event after more than a year. It took some time to adjust to the surroundings but it’s good that I did that in time to retain the title,” Ravi told this daily after beating Alireza Nosratolah Sarlak of Iran 9-4 in the final.

Incidentally, the 2020 Asian meet was the last international event for Ravi. He, though took part at the Individual World Cup held in Belgrade, Serbia in December last year but had to skip the Rome Ranking Series organised last month due to knee injury.

“I will try to get used to this competitive world again as it’s important to stay focused especially with the Olympics a few months ago. As far as my plans are concerned, it all depends on the Wrestling Federation of India. If it allows me to go overseas to prepare it will be good, otherwise I will train in the country,” added the wrestler, who made the Olympic cut by winning bronze at the 2019 World Championships.

Meanwhile, Karan (70kg), Narsingh Yadav (79kg) and Satyawart Kadian (97kg) added to the country's medal tally by winning a bronze medal each in their respective weight categories.
 
Injured Bajrang pulls out of final

It was supposed to be a clash of the day with ace Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia taking on Japanese Takuto Otoguro in the 65kg final. Otoguro had emerged victorious in the previous three bouts and the final was a golden opportunity for Bajrang to avenge the losses. However, an elbow injury meant Bajrang had to contend with the silver medal.

Bajrang Punia

“There was pain in his right elbow since the morning. He sustained it during warmup. He somehow managed to compete in the quarterfinal and semifinal but we decided to pull out of the final as we don’t want to aggravate the injury further,” said Shako Bentinidis, Bajrang’s coach.

The Georgian also informed that Bajrang will look to compete at the Poland Ranking Series. “Ranking Series in Poland is our next target. We will also look to train in Russia ahead of the Olympics.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ravi Dahiya Bajrang Punia
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Double mutant variant may trigger intense Covid wave: Karnataka task force member
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
'Chances of dying from COVID is higher than succumbing after taking vaccine': Expert 
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
JEE Mains entrance exam postponed as India registers nearly 2.7 lakh COVID-19 cases
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi, India, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Amid raging second COVID-19 wave, the elderly battle loneliness and anxiety

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records highest single-day rise of 2,61,500 cases, 1,501 deaths
Hospital staff taking bodies of coronavirus victims for cremation in Hyderabad. (Photo S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Global COVID-19 death toll crosses a staggering three million as cases continue to surge in India
Gallery
All-rounder Hardik Pandya who was in the Grade B category for the 2019-20 season has made his way to the Grade A category while Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was in Grade A in the previous listing is now placed in Grade B. (Photos | PTI)
BCCI contract list 2021: Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah in A+ category, Hardik gets A. Check out which Indian cricketers got promoted, demoted
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp