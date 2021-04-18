STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
I owe so much to him: Viswanathan Anand remembers his late father

Five-time world chess champion said he owes so much to his father as he always supported and accompanied him in many tournaments.

Published: 18th April 2021 12:37 PM

Former world champion Viswanathan Anand

Former world champion Viswanathan Anand (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Chess maestro Viswanathan Anand on Sunday paid a heartfelt tribute to his father K Viswanathan who passed away on Thursday in Chennai after a brief illness.

Five-time world chess champion said he owes so much to his father as he always supported and accompanied him in many tournaments.

Taking to Twitter Anand wrote, "My father K.Viswanathan passed away on April 15 after a brief illness. Being in Chennai for many months gave me the chance to visit him often. I owe so much to him. My mother played a bigger role in my chess career, but my father was an enthusiastic and fervent supporter."

"I remember fondly how he accompanied me to a world sub-junior, my 3 national titles and later even to a world championship. He guided me well, both with his advice and by his example and was by my side through all the highs and lows," he added.

Anand further thanked his loved ones for being with him in this tough time and recalled his father's journey in professional life.

"I am grateful to all of you for your messages. The railways was his passion and it brought me a lot of joy that so many of his railway acquaintances and colleagues wrote to us. You have shared wonderful memories with us and I was taken back to those happy times," he wrote in a tweet.

"I am incredibly proud of what he achieved starting from Golden Rock and ICF until he retired as General Manager Southern Railway. He once told me that he was the first GM in the family. Thank you for everything Appa, we will miss you terribly," he concluded. 

