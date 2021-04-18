Mirabai Chanu sets world record, first India lifter to do so

Firoz Mirza By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Returning to the international arena after a long gap of nearly 16 months, India’s weightlifter Mirabai Chanu (49kg) on Saturday set a new world record in clean and jerk to pocket a bronze medal at the Asian Championships. She lifted 86kg in snatch and a world record of 119 kg in clean and jerk for a total of 205kg.

The record lift also meant the 26-year-old from Manipur became the first Indian weightlifter to create the world and Asian records simultaneously. “It’s a historic moment both for me and Mirabai. What made it more special was that she set the world record in the presence of two Chinese lifters, one of whom previously held it,” Vijay Sharma, Chanu’s coach, told The New Indian Express from Tashkent.

With the participation in Tashkent, the former world champion has also secured a spot in the Tokyo Olympics as this was her sixth mandatory qualifying event.

The previous clean and jerk world and Asian record was 118kg. Chinese lifter Jiang Huihua set the record in 2019. Huihua won the silver in the event by lifting 207kg (89kg+118kg). Her compatriot Hou Zhihui won the gold in the event setting a new world record in snatch and total weight by lifting 213kg (96kg+117kg).

Chanu’s previous personal best came at the 2020 National Championships where she lifted 88kg in snatch and 115kg in clean and jerk for a total of 203kg.

Chanu didn’t get the desired start as she failed to lift 85kg in her first two snatch attempts. She, however, lifted 86kg in final attempt. “It happens but the comeback she made to create the world record was more impressive,” added the coach.

In clean and jerk, Chanu first lifted 113kg. She bettered it with 117kg in the next attempt and set the stage on fire with the lift of 119kg in the last attempt.