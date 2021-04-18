STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SSP Chawrasia​ slips, but still in sight of Top-10

SSP Chawrasia remained on course for a Top-10 finish after recovering well from dropped shots on front nine to card one-over 73 at the Austrian Open.

Indian golfer SSP Chawrasia (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

VIENNA: India's SSP Chawrasia remained on course for a Top-10 finish after recovering well from dropped shots on front nine to card one-over 73 at the Austrian Open here.

But still, he slipped from tied 5 to tied 14.

Shubhankar Sharma (72) moved down from tied 20 to tied 25, while Ajeetesh Sandhu (70) was tied 67.

After a double bogey and two other bogeys against one birdie, Chawrasia, the 2016 and 2017 Hero Indian Open winner, was 3-over 39 for the front nine, but two birdies and some solid par saves saw him play the back nine in 2-under for a less painful 73.

Martin Kaymer and Alejandro Canizares shared the lead heading into the final round and both are looking to end a seven-year winless run on the European Tour.

Cañizares has led since an opening 67 at Diamond Country Club and a 70 on Moving Day took him to nine under.

Kaymer, a two-time Major Champion whose last win was his 2014 win at the US Open, carded a third round 69 to join the Spaniard at the summit.

German Max Kieffer was at eight under after a 68, a shot clear of American John Catlin (71), who won twice in 2020.

Cañizares' last victory was at the 2014 Trophee Hassan II and he has come through the last two Qualifying Schools, winning in 2018.

Catlin was two over for his round after 11 holes but birdied the 12th, 15th and last to sit a shot ahead of England's Daniel Gavins, South African Jacques Kruyswijk and Dutchman Joost Luiten.

