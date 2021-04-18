STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Swimmer Srihari Nataraj creates national record, wins second gold in Uzbekistan

Srihari Nataraj clocked 25.11 seconds to bag the top prize in the FINA-accredited Olympic qualifying event on Saturday night.

Published: 18th April 2021 02:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2021 02:57 PM   |  A+A-

Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj

Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

TASHKENT: Ace Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj created a national record in 50m backstroke while winning his second gold of the Uzbekistan Open Championship here.

The 20-year-old clocked 25.11 seconds to bag the top prize in the FINA-accredited Olympic qualifying event on Saturday night.

Indian swimmers enjoyed a rich haul of 29 medals -- 18 gold, seven silver and four bronze -- in the meet.

It was Srihari's third national record in two days as the Bengaluru swimmer had rewritten the national marks twice in 100m backstroke, his pet event, earlier this week.

In 100m backstroke in which Srihari has already achieved the 'B' standard time for Tokyo Olympics, the Indian had clocked his personal best of 54.10s in the heats before bettering it to 54.07s in the final to win the gold.

He missed the Olympic 'A' qualification mark in the event by just 0.22 seconds.

Another Olympic hopeful, Sajan Prakash also dazzled in the meet, notching up gold medal-winning performances in all four categories he participated in.

On the final day on Saturday, the Kerala swimmer, who is coming off a shoulder injury, finished with a time of 53.69s in the 100m butterfly to stand atop the podium.

Maana Patel and Suvana Baskar, who clocked a personal best of 30.28 seconds, took home the gold and silver respectively in the women's 50m backstroke event.

Like Srihari, Sajan, the lone male swimmer from the country to compete at the 2016 Rio Olympics, also fell short of the Olympic 'A' mark for Tokyo Games.

Competing in his pet event, the 200m butterfly on Tuesday, Sajan had clocked 1.57.85s, missing the Olympics 'A' cut which is set at 1:56.48s.

While a 'B' mark means the swimmer will receive an invitation to the event if the total available quota places are not filled up, an 'A' standard ensures an automatic berth to line up at the Tokyo Olympics.

Apart from Sajan and Srihari, four other Indian swimmers -- Virdhawal Khade, Kushagra Rawat, Aryan Makhija and Advait Page -- have achieved the B standard for Tokyo Olympics in their respective categories.

No Indian has till date achieved the 'A' cut for Tokyo Olympics.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uzbekistan Srihari Nataraj Srihari Nataraj Records
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Double mutant variant may trigger intense Covid wave: Karnataka task force member
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
'Chances of dying from COVID is higher than succumbing after taking vaccine': Expert 
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
JEE Mains entrance exam postponed as India registers nearly 2.7 lakh COVID-19 cases
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi, India, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Amid raging second COVID-19 wave, the elderly battle loneliness and anxiety

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records highest single-day rise of 2,61,500 cases, 1,501 deaths
Hospital staff taking bodies of coronavirus victims for cremation in Hyderabad. (Photo S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Global COVID-19 death toll crosses a staggering three million as cases continue to surge in India
Gallery
All-rounder Hardik Pandya who was in the Grade B category for the 2019-20 season has made his way to the Grade A category while Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was in Grade A in the previous listing is now placed in Grade B. (Photos | PTI)
BCCI contract list 2021: Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah in A+ category, Hardik gets A. Check out which Indian cricketers got promoted, demoted
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp