WATCH | Jhilli Dalabehera fetches gold at Asian Weightlifting Championship

Jhilli Dalabehera fetches gold at Asian Weightlifting Championship
Jhilli Dalabehera clinched the gold medal in the 45kg category in a severely depleted two-lifter field at the Asian Weightlifting Championship.
Published: 18th April 2021 02:37 PM | Last Updated: 18th April 2021 02:37 PM
TASHKENT: India's Jhilli Dalabehera clinched the gold medal in the 45kg category in a severely depleted two-lifter field at the Asian Weightlifting Championship here on Sunday.
Jhilli, a junior world championship bronze medallist, lifted 69kg in the snatch and followed that up by 88kg in clean jerk for a total of 157kg to finish on top of the podium in all three categories of the gold level Olympic qualifier event which was postponed last year due to the pandemic.
However, 45kg is not a Olympic weight category.
