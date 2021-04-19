STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Archery 'couple' Atanu Das, Deepika Kumari set for new challenge in World Cup Stage 1

The World Cup Stage 1 will be the first global event since the pandemic forced the cancellation of the international calendar in 2020.

Published: 19th April 2021 06:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2021 06:02 PM   |  A+A-

Former World Number One Archer Deepika Kumari

Former World Number One Archer Deepika Kumari (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUATEMALA CITY: All eyes will be on the newly-wed archery couple of Atanu Das and Deepika Kumari as India will look to make up for the lost time caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in the World Cup Stage 1 which begins here on Tuesday.

It has been more than 18 months since the last circuit trophies were awarded at the World Cup Final in Moscow.

The World Cup Stage 1 will be the first global event since the pandemic forced the cancellation of the international calendar in 2020.

For the Indians, the wait was longer as they last took part in a World Cup back in the stage 4 circuit in Berlin in July 2019.

Thus, they would look to shake off the rustiness and get back to rhythm.

In the absence of Asian heavyweights Korea, China, Chinese Taipei and Turkey, the Indian archers led by Atanu and Deepika would look to a strong performance in the build-up to the Tokyo Olympics.

Known for meticulous planning, archery's leading nation Korea has announced it will not shoot at any of the three stages of the 2021 World Cup, all scheduled before the Olympic Games, due to ongoing travel restrictions caused by the pandemic.

Without the big Asian teams, it will be a battle of supremacy between the American and European nations, while the Indians would also hope to make a mark, especially in the mixed and team events.

Having already secured the Olympic quota, it would be the first real test for the trio of Atanu, Pravin Jadhav and veteran Tarundeep Rai.

In the women's section, India has got individual Olympic quota through former world number one Deepika who, along with Ankita Bhakat and Komalika Bari, would look to the much-needed exposure ahead of the final qualification in Paris.

Reigning under-18 world champion, Komalika has shown a lot of promise in the recent past and she would look to come out of the shadow of longtime leading archer Deepika.

Realistically, it's the women's team and the mixed pair team which can win medals in the absence of the fancied compound team which was withdrawn under unfortunate circumstances.

The national federation pulled out the compound team boasting the Asian champions duo of Abhishek Verma and Jyothi Surekha just before their departure after their coach Gaurav Sharma tested "positive" for COVID-19.

The coach was isolated at the SAI Sonepat camp while the team left for Delhi airport but the federation disallowed their entry to "ensure safety" of the recurve archers.

The next day, it came to light that the coach had a "false positive" report in his second test but by then the damage to the compound team had already been done by.

"Absence of the compound team will definitely hurt India's medal chances, who's responsible for this mess," an official said, taking a dig at the Archery Association of India.

Around 150 archers from across the globe will vie for top honours in the World Cup first stage.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Atanu Das Deepika Kumari Archery World Cup
India Matters
Amid spike in cases, a temporary Covid care centre is being set up at the Commonwealth Games Village in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS/| Parveen Negi)
Another record surge as India adds 2,73,810 COVID cases, 1,619 deaths
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
Starting 10 pm on Monday, Delhi to be under lockdown till April 26
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Govt working to save lives, livelihood: FM to India Inc amid Covid surge 
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Telangana downplays Covid-19 cases again, this time by 66%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NASA's experimental Mars helicopter Ingenuity hovers above the surface of Mars (Photo | AP)
NASA's Mars helicopter takes flight, first powered flight on another planet
Representational photo (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19: India logs record 1,761 fatalities, 2,59,170 fresh cases take active infections over 20 lakh mark
Gallery
Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson: 'Talk of a Super League is a move away from 70 years of European club football. Both as a player for a provincial team Dunfermline in the 60s and as a manager at Aberdeen winning the European Cup Winners' Cup, f
'What an embarrassment!': Sir Alex Ferguson to Boris Johnson, critical reactions to the European Super League that you don't want to miss out on. Macron, Ozil, Klopp and more...
WHAT IS EUROPEAN SUPER LEAGUE? Formed by some of Europe's leading football clubs, the European Super League (ESL) is a breakaway tournament that is not managed or ruled by the UEFA.
European Super League explained: Why is UEFA angry about new league and how will it affect Champions League, transfers?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp