Chandni Mehra and Suman Kumari to fight in first-ever WBC India Championship

The WBC is the most prestigious championship and one of the four major organisations which sanction professional boxing bouts globally.

Published: 20th April 2021 05:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2021 05:59 PM   |  A+A-

Boxing

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Indian professional boxing is set to witness a historic move as World Boxing Council (WBC) has endorsed the Indian Championship fight between the country's two top women boxers in their weight category -- Chandni Mehra and Suman Kumari.

The clash is scheduled to take place as part of the LZ Promotions India Unleashed-Fight Night -- the country's first-ever Professional USA boxing event.

The World Boxing Council (WBC) is the most prestigious championship and one of the four major organisations which sanction professional boxing bouts globally.

This is the first time ever that India will be hosting a title card sanctioned by the global body and contested by the two female fighters.

Chandni and Suman have been India's No. 1 fighters in lightweight and featherweight categories and now will be challenging each other in this milestone bout aiming to become the first-ever WBC India Champion across both men and women categories.

"This is a game changer for Indian professional boxing. I always believed India has huge potential equally in men's and women's professional boxing. My focus is to build a platform for the boxers to establish themselves.

"My vision is to promote India's first-ever World Boxing Champion (male and female). I would like to thank the WBC for believing in my vision to propel professional boxing and especially give Indian female boxers the equal respect and opportunities as their male counterparts," said Parm Goraya, CEO of LZ Promotions and India Unleashed Promoter.

While the professional boxing scene in India is still in its early stages, the sport has a strong niche audience and followership in India.

The female boxers taking on each other for the Lightweight 140lb belt, as part of India Unleashed-Fight Night scheduled to take place on May 1, is not only historic but will also be a giant step for female professional boxers and boxing in India.

