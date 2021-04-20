STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

My third Olympics will be different, asserts archer Deepika Kumari

Archer Deepika Kumari said that the Tokyo Olympics will be a different experience compared to her previous two Games.

Published: 20th April 2021 05:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2021 05:49 PM   |  A+A-

Former World Number One Archer Deepika Kumari

Former World Number One Archer Deepika Kumari (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

GUATEMALA CITY: Top Indian women's recurve archer Deepika Kumari said on Tuesday that the Tokyo Olympics will be a different experience compared to her previous two Games, and she is expecting a much improved perform in three months' time.

The Indian recurve contingent is currently in the city for the Archery World Cup 2021 (Stage I) and will get its first taste of international competition in over a year due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

"The (Tokyo) Olympics will be different for me. I'm learning how to control my thoughts. At the same time, I'm performing better," said Kumari, who would be heading to her third straight Olympics later this summer.

The former world No. 1 had finished on top in the selection trials, and she is also leading the recurve women's squad, which is trying to augment its quota for the Tokyo Games from one to three at the final qualifier in Paris in two months' time.

"Archery is all about your mind and thoughts. We have to know how to handle pressure, how to control the brain; my mind control, my thought control. That's the key in archery and sports," Kumari told World Archery, the world governing body for the sport.

Kumari has already had an illustrious career, finishing on the podium five times in seven appearances at the Hyundai Archery World Cup Final and won countless other international medals.

Ever since her Commonwealth Games gold at the age of 15, Kumari has been in the limelight and that has added to the pressure.

"I didn't know anything at that time. I was so young. I was just enjoying the games. If I win, if I lose, it didn't matter for me. I wish I could go back to that, but in a different way; with my (current) experience, with my control."

The 26-year-old says that she still has a lot of international archery left -- and plenty of room to continue learning. That self-improvement kicks into gear with a return to the Hyundai Archery World Cup field this week in Guatemala City.

"You continue practising, practising, practising. But competitions give you pressure. You need to know how to handle pressure," she said.

As for archery powerhouse South Korea recently confirming that it would not compete on the World Cup circuit this year, Kumari says, "Had they participated, there would have been a little more competition, but it doesn't matter for me. It's their decision. I want to play."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Deepika Kumari Tokyo Olympics
India Matters
Indian's wait to receive vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai, India, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
India reports a record of nearly 3 lakh Covid cases, 2,023 deaths
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: Another mutant with major immune escape capacity emerging
Though authorities implemented strict restrictions in the wake of a surge in Covid-19 cases, Broadway — the commercial hub of Kochi — is still witnessing heavy rush of people | Albin Mathew
Is Kerala paying price for lowering Covid guard?
Anjanadri Hill where Hanuman was born in Treta Yuga, according to the TTD
TTD says Tirumala is birthplace of Lord Hanuman, provides 'evidence'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin COVID 19 vaccine neutralises double mutant strain: ICMR
Over 2,800 people have tested positive for Covid-19 at Mahakumbh so far | express
Double mutant strain of Covid-19 present in Uttarakhand before Mahakumbh 2021
Gallery
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson: 'Talk of a Super League is a move away from 70 years of European club football. Both as a player for a provincial team Dunfermline in the 60s and as a manager at Aberdeen winning the European Cup Winners' Cup, f
'What an embarrassment!': Sir Alex Ferguson to Boris Johnson, critical reactions to the European Super League that you don't want to miss out on. Macron, Ozil, Klopp and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp