STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

No athletes have requested pre-Olympic vaccinations yet: Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee

Taro Kono, the minister in charge of the vaccine rollout, said last week that even if the Olympics go on, it's possible the venues will be empty.

Published: 20th April 2021 03:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2021 03:51 PM   |  A+A-

COVID Vaccine

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Associated Press

TOKYO: Tokyo 2020 organising committee said on Tuesday that they received no request from athletes to vaccinate them before the opening of the Olympic games.

The vaccine rollout in Japan has been very slow with less than 1 per cent vaccinated, causing concern about the postponed Tokyo Olympics that are scheduled to open in just over three months.

Naoko Takahashi, Chairperson, Athletes' Committee, Tokyo 2020 said during a press conference that while athletes have questions about the COVID-19 vaccinations, they were not about whether athletes can get them or not.

Taro Kono, the minister in charge of the vaccine rollout, said last week that even if the Olympics go on, it's possible the venues will be empty.

This is partly because of the low vaccination rate.

Fans from abroad are already banned from the Olympics, and it's hard to imagine venues even half-filled with mostly unvaccinated fans.

Many non-Japanese entering Japan are expected to be vaccinated.

Seiko Hashimoto, President of Tokyo 2020 organizing committee said while there are voices of whether the Olympics can go on or not, she and the organising committee will be more thorough in planning a Tokyo games welcomed by the public.

Kono, Hashimoto and Olympic Minister Tamayo Marukawa said the government so far has not issued any plans to vaccinate athletes.

However, Kono has said he is ready to deliver vaccines if Hashimoto and the government think they're needed.

Marukawa said last week the government is considering testing all athletes daily.

Previous plans had called for virus tests every four days.

That change may show up when the second version of the "Playbook" is published this month.

The IOC has said vaccines are not required to participate.

However, IOC President Thomas Bach has openly encouraged athletes to be vaccinated.

Of course, that causes conflict when athletes are a priority ahead of vulnerable populations.

Fans from abroad are already banned from the Olympics, and it's hard to imagine venues even half-filled with mostly unvaccinated fans.

Many non-Japanese entering Japan are expected to be vaccinated.

Seiko Hashimoto, President of Tokyo 2020 organizing committee said while there are voices of whether the Olympics can go on or not, she and the organizing committee will be more thorough in planning a Tokyo games welcomed by the public.

Kono, Hashimoto and Olympic Minister Tamayo Marukawa said the government so far has not issued any plans to vaccinate athletes.

The IOC has said vaccines are not required to participate, but IOC President Thomas Bach has openly encouraged athletes to be vaccinated despite the optics of athletes possibly being vaccinated ahead of more vulnerable populations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tokyo Olympics COVID vaccine COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic coronavirus updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
Amid spike in cases, a temporary Covid care centre is being set up at the Commonwealth Games Village in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS/| Parveen Negi)
Another record surge as India adds 2,73,810 COVID cases, 1,619 deaths
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
Starting 10 pm on Monday, Delhi to be under lockdown till April 26
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Govt working to save lives, livelihood: FM to India Inc amid Covid surge 
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Telangana downplays Covid-19 cases again, this time by 66%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NASA's experimental Mars helicopter Ingenuity hovers above the surface of Mars (Photo | AP)
NASA's Mars helicopter takes flight, first powered flight on another planet
Representational photo (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19: India logs record 1,761 fatalities, 2,59,170 fresh cases take active infections over 20 lakh mark
Gallery
Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson: 'Talk of a Super League is a move away from 70 years of European club football. Both as a player for a provincial team Dunfermline in the 60s and as a manager at Aberdeen winning the European Cup Winners' Cup, f
'What an embarrassment!': Sir Alex Ferguson to Boris Johnson, critical reactions to the European Super League that you don't want to miss out on. Macron, Ozil, Klopp and more...
WHAT IS EUROPEAN SUPER LEAGUE? Formed by some of Europe's leading football clubs, the European Super League (ESL) is a breakaway tournament that is not managed or ruled by the UEFA.
European Super League explained: Why is UEFA angry about new league and how will it affect Champions League, transfers?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp