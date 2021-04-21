STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dharun Ayyasamy, Anjali Devi out of final relay teams 

Quarter-miler Devi had been injured for a while and even pulled out of the Senior Nationals Federation Cup athletics last month. 

Published: 21st April 2021

Dharun Ayyasamy

Dharun Ayyasamy (Photo | AP)

By Swaroop Swaminathan and Indraneel Das
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Hurdler Dharun Ayyasamy and Anjali Devi are notable exclusions from the final list of athletes for the World Relays in Silesia, an Olympic qualifier, on May 1 and 2. Dharun has been an integral part of the team and has constantly featured in the 4x400m men’s relay for the last few years. Quarter-miler Devi had been injured for a while and even pulled out of the Senior Nationals Federation Cup athletics last month. 

In all, AFI have named an 18-member team. This is a significant event for three of the four relay sides — men’s 4x400, women’s 4x100 and 4x400 aiming to seal an Olympics berth. The task in front of them is simple. As long as the three teams manage to qualify for the final, they will be in Tokyo. Only 4x400 mixed relay has qualified as of now.

Though there have been concerns of Covid in Patiala centre of late, Athletics Federation of India president Adille Sumariwalla said Dharun was not part of the team. “The two (Dharun and Anjali) will, however, go to Turkey for training,” he said. “They will leave on May 3 and join the rest of the team from the World Relay.” The president also felt the World Relays will be a good opportunity for all the other relay teams to qualify. “I am optimistic that all the teams will qualify,” he said.

He is confident that the Olympic-bound athletes’ exposure trip would be as per schedule. “As of now there is no change and all our training abroad is as per schedule,” he said.  “It had been a big challenge for us as dates keep changing and events getting cancelled. But all will be going abroad for training.”After the Games were postponed, new World Athletics qualifying criteria state that the top eight finishers in all relay events in Silesia will secure a place. 

“The first eight (8) placed NOCs at the World Athletics Relays Silesia 2021 shall automatically qualify for the relay events at the 2020 Olympic Games.”

