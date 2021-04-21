Sharath, Manika get down to mixed training in Chennai

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Both A Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra finally got down to practicing together at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor stadium in Chennai on Tuesday. This mini camp aimed primarily towards doubles training is likely to last till April 25. Manika reached around 3pm and both began their practice from around 6pm for around two-and-half hours. Young India paddlers Manush Shah and Sudhanshu Grover, whose stay was extended keeping in mind the doubles training, too were present.

While the imminent threat of lockdown dwelled on everyone's minds, finally getting down to training together as a pair was quite fruitful. "You cannot avoid what is going on all around us. But once we stepped inside the hall, we had a good session. We have been planning this for some time now but the rise in cases Maharashtra meant we had to put this off. I'm glad we have managed to get together finally and hopefully, it will last the full quota of days," Sharath told this daily.

The plan according to the 38-year-old is to focus primarily on technical aspects this time around due to lack of time. "Footwork, combination play is what we will be looking to improve as of now. Going forward, match specific situations and match practice is what we will be needing. But we do not have the luxury of time and sparring partners as of now," he added. The duo have had talks about the Chennai paddler heading to Pune in the future once the numbers in Maharashtra show improvement.

The sparring partner situation and future practice plans are all in limbo due to the second COVID-19 wave. Multiple proposals have been prepared and the TTFI after consultation with the Olympic qualifiers have sent a detailed plan to Sports Authority of India but all of those will have to wait for now.

Those plans include bringing in foreign sparring partners from Europe and Asia, with a few specifically aimed at mixed doubles, as well as around 10 Indian paddlers. "We have had a talk with SAI but currently the situation has meant both foreign and Indian players are yet to confirm. So as of now, paddlers are focusing on individual training in their own respective centres. Once the situation improves, we will certainly extend all help possible," TTFI secretary Arun Banerjee said.