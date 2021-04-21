STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Sharath, Manika get down to mixed training in Chennai

The plan according to 38-year-old Sharath Kamal is to focus primarily on technical aspects this time around due to lack of time.

Published: 21st April 2021 12:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2021 12:25 AM   |  A+A-

Indian paddlers Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra (File | PTI)

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Both A Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra finally got down to practicing together at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor stadium in Chennai on Tuesday. This mini camp aimed primarily towards doubles training is likely to last till April 25. Manika reached around 3pm and both began their practice from around 6pm for around two-and-half hours. Young India paddlers Manush Shah and Sudhanshu Grover, whose stay was extended keeping in mind the doubles training, too were present.

While the imminent threat of lockdown dwelled on everyone's minds, finally getting down to training together as a pair was quite fruitful. "You cannot avoid what is going on all around us. But once we stepped inside the hall, we had a good session. We have been planning this for some time now but the rise in cases Maharashtra meant we had to put this off. I'm glad we have managed to get together finally and hopefully, it will last the full quota of days," Sharath told this daily.

The plan according to the 38-year-old is to focus primarily on technical aspects this time around due to lack of time. "Footwork, combination play is what we will be looking to improve as of now. Going forward, match specific situations and match practice is what we will be needing. But we do not have the luxury of time and sparring partners as of now," he added. The duo have had talks about the Chennai paddler heading to Pune in the future once the numbers in Maharashtra show improvement.

The sparring partner situation and future practice plans are all in limbo due to the second COVID-19 wave. Multiple proposals have been prepared and the TTFI after consultation with the Olympic qualifiers have sent a detailed plan to Sports Authority of India but all of those will have to wait for now.

Those plans include bringing in foreign sparring partners from Europe and Asia, with a few specifically aimed at mixed doubles, as well as around 10 Indian paddlers. "We have had a talk with SAI but currently the situation has meant both foreign and Indian players are yet to confirm. So as of now, paddlers are focusing on individual training in their own respective centres. Once the situation improves, we will certainly extend all help possible," TTFI secretary Arun Banerjee said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sharath kamal manika batra
India Matters
Indian's wait to receive vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai, India, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
India reports a record of nearly 3 lakh Covid cases, 2,023 deaths
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: Another mutant with major immune escape capacity emerging
Though authorities implemented strict restrictions in the wake of a surge in Covid-19 cases, Broadway — the commercial hub of Kochi — is still witnessing heavy rush of people | Albin Mathew
Is Kerala paying price for lowering Covid guard?
Anjanadri Hill where Hanuman was born in Treta Yuga, according to the TTD
TTD says Tirumala is birthplace of Lord Hanuman, provides 'evidence'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin COVID 19 vaccine neutralises double mutant strain: ICMR
Over 2,800 people have tested positive for Covid-19 at Mahakumbh so far | express
Double mutant strain of Covid-19 present in Uttarakhand before Mahakumbh 2021
Gallery
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson: 'Talk of a Super League is a move away from 70 years of European club football. Both as a player for a provincial team Dunfermline in the 60s and as a manager at Aberdeen winning the European Cup Winners' Cup, f
'What an embarrassment!': Sir Alex Ferguson to Boris Johnson, critical reactions to the European Super League that you don't want to miss out on. Macron, Ozil, Klopp and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp