Athletes negative, resume training

firoz mirza By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Unlike the boxing and wrestling camps, which were suspended after athletes and support staff tested Covid positive, those for Olympic-bound athletes at NCOE Patiala will continue.

As many as 26 people including 16 athletes (10 from boxing and 6 from track and field) were tested positive following the precautionary tests conducted last month.

However, most of them tested negative during weekly testing. “All of them, except one, have returned negative in tests conducted on Monday. As many as 100 tests were done. Those, who tested negative, have started training again,” said an official closely monitoring the situation.