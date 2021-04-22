STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Boxers Gitika, Babyrojisana Chanu clinch gold medals at youth world championship in Poland

Gitika gave Poland's Natalia Kuczewska a bloodied nose in the third round, refusing to take her foot off the pedal even for a second.

Published: 22nd April 2021 08:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2021 08:37 PM   |  A+A-

Indian youth boxers Gitika (L) and Babyrojisana Chanu

Indian youth boxers Gitika (L) and Babyrojisana Chanu (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Indian boxers Gitika (48kg) and Babyrojisana Chanu (51kg) clinched gold medals in the youth world championships in Kielce, Poland, notching up dominating victories in the finals on Thursday. While Gitika prevailed 5-0 over Poland's Natalia Kuczewska, Babyrojisana defeated Valeriia Linkova of Russia by a similar margin after a close opening round.

Gitika opened the proceedings for India and she grunted her way to domination, outpunching her hapless opponent. Also striking was Gitika's impeccable footwork and balance. Kuczewska, on the other hand, looked clueless for most part, rarely managing to connect and unable to cope with the sheer pace and aggression of her rival.

Gitika gave Kuczzewska a bloodied nose in the third round, refusing to take her foot off the pedal even for a second. Babyrojisana, on the other hand, fought out a more intense battle. Both the boxers spent the opening round taking a measure of each other but the Indian landed enough straights to get a 3-2 verdict in her favour in the first three minutes.

The engagement picked up in the second round and it was the Manipuri who grabbed the upper-hand, negating the Russian's height advantage with some ferocious hooks. Linkova was also guilty of not defending well as Babyrojisana clinched the second round unanimously.

In the final three minutes, Babyrojisana, a product of MC Mary Kom's academy in Manipur, stepped up the pressure with an attack-first approach to seal the bout. A total of eight Indians have made the finals, seven of them women.

The lone male finalist Sachin (56kg) will fight on Friday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gitika Babyrojisana Chanu Youth World Championship Natalia Kuczewska
India Matters
For representative purposes (Photo | PTI)
EDITORIAL | Oxygen shortage shows utter lack of planning
Photo of a Cryogenic Liquid Oxygen Transport Tanker leaving KMML plant at Chavara
Kerala, now a surplus oxygen producer, gauged requirement last year itself
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Vaccine registration for adults from April 28, states free to procure jabs
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US to halve its carbon emissions, India to go green by 2030

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala, now a surplus medical oxygen producer, gauged requirement in March last year itself
COVID-19: Record 3,32,730 cases, 2,263 deaths in India; highest in world
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp