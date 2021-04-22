Karnataka: Pools open for training alone

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government finally gave ears to the request of Karnataka Swimming Association (KSA), allowing pools to be opened for training purposes in their new set of guidelines released on Tuesday evening.

It has remained shut amidst the surge in Covid-19 cases from earlier this month, disrupting training for top competitive swimmers in Bengaluru primarily. However, the state body has made it clear that only affiliated pools of the KSA, where competitive swimmers train, will be opened with strict protocols in place. “Only KSA affiliated units will be allowed to open. It will be for training purposes,” a KSA official said.

“Karnataka is one of the best in the country when it comes to swimming…we requested the government so much, regarding competitive swimming, that it should be opened, and they have now given permission, which is very important for the swimming fraternity.” The national camp for elite swimmers was held in Bengaluru days before the restrictions were announced.