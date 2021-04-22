STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Sports Authority of India suspends Project Officer-turned coach for alleged sexual assault on minor

The accused, who is above 50 years of age and is an athletics coach, is currently lodged in Tihar Jail under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Published: 22nd April 2021 07:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2021 07:46 PM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

Image for representational purpose only

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Sports Authority of India on Thursday suspended a Project Officer-turned coach employed by it with immediate effect and ordered an enquiry after he was arrested for alleged sexual assault on a minor girl.

The accused, who is above 50 years of age and is an athletics coach, is currently lodged in Tihar Jail under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The SAI said it has learnt that a coach under its payrolls has been arrested after an alleged incident of molesting a 13-year-old girl, reportedly at the Siri Fort Sports Complex where he was giving her private training.

"The alleged incident happened in a non-SAI premises, where the coach was imparting training to the said minor. The coach was imparting training on his own without sanction from Competent Authority," the SAI said in a statement.

"The coach has been suspended and an enquiry has been ordered with respect to breach of conduct rules by the said coach. The alleged incident is being investigated separately by the police under relevant provision of law," he added.

According to a SAI source, the coach breached his service agreement on two counts -- first imparting private training without taking due approval and second under the POCSO Act, which calls for immediate suspension of a government servant.

If found guilty under the POCSO Act, the coach can be punished for a maximum jail sentence of seven years.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
POCSO Act Sports Authority of India SAI officer rape MeToo
India Matters
For representative purposes (Photo | PTI)
EDITORIAL | Oxygen shortage shows utter lack of planning
Photo of a Cryogenic Liquid Oxygen Transport Tanker leaving KMML plant at Chavara
Kerala, now a surplus oxygen producer, gauged requirement last year itself
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Vaccine registration for adults from April 28, states free to procure jabs
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US to halve its carbon emissions, India to go green by 2030

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala, now a surplus medical oxygen producer, gauged requirement in March last year itself
COVID-19: Record 3,32,730 cases, 2,263 deaths in India; highest in world
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp