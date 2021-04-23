STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

How youth boxer Poonam Poonia gave up job trials to enter history books

Coming from a humble background, Poonam has gone on to etch her name in the history books, becoming one of seven women boxers to become a youth world champion in Kielce.

Published: 23rd April 2021 10:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2021 12:13 AM   |  A+A-

Poonam Poonia (C) with her family

Poonam Poonia (C) with her family. (Photo| Instagram)

By Anmol Gurung
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Not so long ago, youth boxer Poonam Poonia was caught between the devil and the deep
sea. For someone who's just 18, she had to make one of the toughest choices in her life. Take a crack at a job opening or take a big gamble and go for Youth World Championships glory.

Coming from a humble background (her father is a farmer in a nondescript village in Haryana and her mother is a homemaker), a temptation to have a go at the job can't be discounted. However, she as the boxing world now knows, opted for the latter.

And she's gone on to etch her name in the history books, becoming one of seven women boxers to become a youth world champion in Kielce, Poland. "I couldn't go to Montenegro and I was really downcast. After getting to know that trials are being held for the World Championships, I focussed on that and was determined to make the cut," Poonam, who outwitted Sthelyne Grosy of France in the 57-kg category final, recalled.

Poonam had missed the bus for Montenegro after losing in trials. Preeti had earned a spot instead, going on to fetch a bronze medal at the International Tournament Adriatic Pearl (February 16-22) in Budva.  That setback had spurred her to fight back. But, that's when another opportunity arose.

"However, the World Championships trials clashed with Railways trials. I had to go to Bilaspur for that. But I had to chose one. It was a tough call, but in the end, I opted for the World Championships trials. After making the cut during the trials, I have managed to win a gold medal. I'm a world champion," Poonam, who's supported by Olympic Gold Quest, said.

What's more impressive is that Poonam, who won a total of five bouts in Kielce, has never lost a fight at the international level. Bhaskar Bhatt, India women's youth coach, feels her dedication towards the sport is behind her incredible record.  "She is focussed all the time. She does not think about anything else apart from the game," he noted.

Six months of sacrifice

In times of gloom and doom amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Poonam and seven others winning gold is a balm for many in the country. Training has been stop-gap for many top athletes, exposure tours and tournaments have been postponed or cancelled.

But these girls had been solely focussed on Worlds for the last six months or so. Starting with Zoom interactions, training at home and then camping at National Centre of Excellence, they had been building up to this occasion.

They got all the backing from officials from SAI, BFI and NCOE, Rohtak. Hopes were high, but even then this performance has pleasantly surprised Bhatt. "We've had all the facilities. Our support staff have also sacrificed a lot. Like the boxers, they also haven't taken leave for six months. So credit goes to
everyone and the girls have also exceeded my expectations. They have shown so much passion and hunger, giving more than 100 per cent," he said.

The significance and sacrifices behind this result was not lost out on Alfiya Pathan (+81 kg) too, one of the gold medallists. "I'm delighted. There were concerns, especially in my state, but we stayed focussed. We're reaping the rewards of the sacrifices everyone including the coaches made during these difficult times," Alfiya, from Nagpur, said.

So what next? For most of the boxers, Olympics is their ultimate aim. "I was inspired to take up boxing after MC Mary Kom's historic medal at the London Olympics. I wish to emulate her some day," N Babyrojisana Chanu, gold-medallist in the 51-kg category, said.

Bhatt felt those dreams are not farfetched if they can maintain their focus. "They are highly sincere and if they can stay focussed, they can definitely go on to win medals at Olympics. They're on the right track, they have that hunger," he said.

Gold for Sachin

Sachin (56 kg), the lone Indian male boxer to enter final, also bagged a gold medal on Friday, taking India's yellow metal count to eight. Sachin beat Sabyr Yerbolat of Kazakhstan 4-1. Indian boxers also bagged three bronze medals in the meet.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Poonam Poonia Youth World Championships Womens boxing Olympic Gold Quest
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
A health worker moves oxygen cylinders at GTB Hospital in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: Delhi hospitals gasp for oxygen amid staggered supply and severe shortage
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp