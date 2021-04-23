Olympic qualifiers: Unhappy Narsingh Yadav demands trial, demands facing Amit Dhankar

Firoz Mirza By

CHENNAI: The selection of wrestler Amit Dhankar in the 74 kg weight category for the World Olympic Games Qualifier scheduled next month in Sofia has not gone down well with veteran Narsingh Yadav. The 31-year-old from Maharashtra has demanded a selection trial and said he will meet Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) officials on Friday requesting them the same.

"I won a 79kg bronze in the recently concluded Asian Championships and represented the country at the Rome Ranking Series and Individual World Cup in 74kg. Amit didn’t represent the country in any international event for more than a year. Then how can he be selected?" Narsingh told The New Indian Express.

Both Narsingh and Amit were defeated by Sandeep Mann in the selection trial held to pick the team for the Asian Olympic Qualifier and Asian Championships. However, Sandeep finished a lowly fifth and seventh in the events and decided not to compete in the World Qualifier.

"Sandeep defeated Amit and me in the trials to secure a place in the national squad. Now as he has withdrawn, the federation should have organised a trial to pick the best wrestler," added the 2015 World Championships bronze medallist.

The third-place finish at the Worlds though ensured Narsingh a place in the team for the 2016 Rio Olympics but he was subsequently banned for four years after failing the dope test. "Olympics is the biggest event for any athlete and I am no exception. Anyways, a wrestling bout needs just six minutes. I am in Delhi and would not mind taking on Amit in the trial. I am all ready for it," said the 2010 Commonwealth Games gold medallist.

Narsingh had been involved in a controversy just before the 2016 Rio Olympics after he failed a doping test. He alleged foul-playand later was suspended for four years.

Wrestlers picked for World Qualifier:

Freestyle

74kg: Amit Dhankar

97kg: Satyawart Kadian

125kg: Sumit

Greco-Roman

60kg: Sachin Rana

67kg: Aashu

77kg: Gurpreet Singh

87kg: Sunil

97kg: Deepanshu

130kg: Naveen Kumar

Women

50kg: Seema

68kg: Nisha

76kg: Pooja

