Tokyo Olympics: Enough wrestling left in me, says veteran Sushil Kumar

CHENNAI: In Indian wrestling, 74kg has been an intriguing weight category. During the Rio Olympics, it was in focus for a needless controversy involving Narsingh Yadav and double Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar. This time too the weight category is expected to generate interest as Olympics get closer.

On Thursday, the Wrestling Federation of India announced the names of those who would represent India at the World qualifiers in Sofia, Bulgaria. Amit Dhankar has been named in the 74kg. Sushil had been harbouring hopes of stepping into the mat this Olympics too.

However, despite his name not figuring in the team, Sushil is not perturbed. "Amit is the same guruji's student as I mine. He is a young talented wrestler. It is good that he going to the qualifiers. I wish him luck. Sushil felt it would be good to see him qualify. I must tell all athletes to be careful and beware of the virus. Take all precautions to not get infected," Sushil told The New Indian Express from Delhi.

As for his future, he kept it open saying, "I have enough wrestling left in me."

Sushil had his reasons for skipping the qualifiers. "I am not being able to train well because of the COVID situation. I have my principles. If I am not well prepared, I don’t wrestle. This time my preparation has not been smooth," said the 37-year-old wrestler.

Of late, the wrestler has been kept busy because of the crisis in the national capital too. "I get calls for help and I try and help them out in whatever way I can. I hope this phase gets over soon," he said.

It needs to be seen what the federation does if Dhankar manages to secure a quota for India. If Dhankar

doesn't, then Sushil's participation at the Olympics would be all but over.