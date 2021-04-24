STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
P Anuradha finishes seventh at Asian Weightlifting Championship in 87 kg category

Anuradha was off to a disappointing start as the Tamil Nadu lifter failed to hoist 91kg in her first snatch attempt.

Published: 24th April 2021 10:55 PM

Women weightlifter P Anuradha

Women weightlifter P Anuradha (File photo| M Muthu Kannan, EPS)

By PTI

TASHKENT: P Anuradha finished seventh in the women's 87kg category as the Indian contingent ended its campaign with two medals at the Asian Weightlifting Championship here on Saturday. The Commonwealth Championship gold-medallist lifted 91kg in snatch followed by 110kg in clean and jerk for a total of 201kg in the continental event.

The Chinese duo of Wang Zhouyu 286kg (126kg+160kg) and Kang Yue 273kg (118kg+155kg) took home the gold and silver medals respectively. While Mangolia's Munkhjantsan A bagged the bronze with a total effort of 247kg (111kg+136kg).

Anuradha was off to a disappointing start as the Tamil Nadu lifter failed to hoist 91kg in her first snatch attempt. She heaved the barbell in her second attempt of the same weight only to fail her third try of 95kg. In clean and jerk, the Indian successfully pulled off a lift of 110kg in the first attempt.

In her second attempt, Anuradha could only manage to lift the 115kg barbell a few inches above the ground as she looked quite uncomfortable. The South Asian Games champion did not return for a third attempt.

The seven-member Indian contingent returns home with two medals including a gold. Ace weightlifter and former world champion Mirabai Chanu and Odisha's Jhilli Dalabehera bagged the bronze and gold medals respectively.

Olympic-bound Mirabai smashed the world record in the women's 49kg clean and jerk en-route her bronze. She lifted 86kg in snatch before setting a new world mark of 119kg in clean and jerk for a total of 205kg.

Jhilli, a junior world championship bronze medallist, took home the gold in the women's 45kg event, which is a non-Olympic category. The Asian Weightlifting Championships is a gold level qualifying event for the Tokyo Games.

The points gathered from this event will come in handy when the final rankings for the Olympics are made.

