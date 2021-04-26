STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Boxer Ankit Narwal sets sights on 2022 Commonwealth Games after Poland win

The 64-kg boxer won four bouts during the competition, before losing to Kazakastan's Sabirzhan Akkalykov in a split decision.

Published: 26th April 2021 03:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2021 02:13 PM   |  A+A-

Boxer Ankit Narwal

Boxer Ankit Narwal

By Anmol Gurung
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With a historic eight gold medals in the just-concluded AIBA Youth Boxing World Championships in Poland, Indian boxers deservedly made the headlines. It was their best-ever performance in the marquee event, a clear indicator that the future of the sport in the country is promising. Ankit Narwal, one of the three bronze medallist, fell just short of the main target but he displayed enough promise too.

Back in the country after his gritty effort, the Haryana pugilist is content with what he could deliver during the tournament. The 64-kg boxer won four bouts during the competition, before losing to Kazakastan's Sabirzhan Akkalykov in a split decision.

Akkalykov marched on to become the champion. "This was my first time at the World Championships. This was a big learning curve for me," Ankit, winner of 2019 Asian Youth Boxing Championships silver medal,  said.

It has been a eye-opener for everyone with the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation. It was no different for young minds like Ankit, who had been preparing for this tournament for the last six months or so. 

"We had no clue if the even would happen or not. We were training at our homes, but the intensity of training was not something that could help us do well at a tournament like World Championships. And when you’re at home, you are bound to gain weight. We had to endure a tricky phase but it was good," he said.

Ankit's love for the sport comes from father Sahab Singh Narwal. Against odds, Sahab who has introduced the sport to many promising boxers including 2019 World Championships silver medallist Manju Rani. "I have a great bond with my father.  Having started at a yo­u­ng age, I have always had that comfort level wi­th him. He owns small portion of land and his only motivation is to see the boxers do well," the three-time Khelo India champ said.

After getting picked up by SAI and youth India team, Narwal said that he has grown as a boxer and that had handed him confidence ahead of Worlds meet. "It has been a tough battle, both mentally and physically. It took some time to overcome that. My game was also down for a bit, but I had worked on that and improved much before this event," Ankit said.

Now, Ankit's main goal is to break into the senior team. "I want to win gold in the senior nationals and earn a spot for 2022 Commonwealth Games," he added.
 

