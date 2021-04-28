STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Asian Boxing Championships shifted from Delhi to Dubai amid surge in COVID cases

The continental meet was originally supposed to be held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium from May 21 to May 31.

Published: 28th April 2021 09:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2021 09:13 PM   |  A+A-

Boxing

Eight members of the team had tested positive after taking part in the International Istanbul Bosphorus Boxing Tournament (For representational purposes)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The inevitable has transpired. Taking into account the unrelenting Covid-19 situation in India, the Asian Boxing Championships that was scheduled to be held in New Delhi next month has been shifted to the United Arab Emirates. 

The continental meet was originally supposed to be held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium from May 21 to May 31. Now, it will instead be held in Dubai and the event has been extended by a day. The decision was taken by the Asian Boxing Confederation (ASBC), after discussion with the Boxing Federation of India (BFI), keeping the Olympics in mind. 

"The management of the Asian Boxing Confederation followed the Indian Covid-19 situation which was getting worse every day, therefore the decision has been done to move the event to Dubai. The Olympic Games is the most important event of the year and the ASBC president Mr Anas Alotaiba decided to keep the ASBC Asian Elite Boxing Championships as active preparation before Tokyo," the ASBC said in a release. 

The BFI will now work alongside the UAE boxing federation to conduct the event. BFI president Ajay Singh conceded that they had very little option but to shift the event taking into consideration the safety of the athletes. 

"It's unfortunate that we have to shift the venue out of India. We were very keen to host the championships in Delhi but we are left with no options. Boxers' safety is the most important concern for us and hence we had to take this decision. We are grateful to (the) UAE for accepting our request and agreeing to co-host on such short notice. We are thankful to all member federations and ASBC for their cooperation,” Singh said in a release. 

BFI had recently named a 10-member women's team for the event. The team includes all Olympic-bound boxers — MC Mary Kom (51 kg), Simranjit Kaur (60 kg), Lovlina Borgohain (69 kg) and Pooja Rani (75 kg). The men's team is yet to be named as most of the elite boxers, including chief coach CA Kuttappa, had tested positive for coronavirus, thereby affecting their camp in Patiala. A number of nations including the UAE have India on the red list due to the ongoing pandemic. So it's still anyone's guess if Mary & Co will be on a flight for UAE when the competition begins.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Asian Boxing Championships Asian boxing championship shift
India Matters
People stand in a queue to receive a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Nair Hospital in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
India adds record 3,79,257 COVID-19 cases and 3,645 fatalities in single day
Relatives of a person who died of COVID-19 react at the Sarai Kale Khan crematorium, amid rise in COVID-19 cases across the country, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
20 per cent of India’s COVID-19 deaths in April alone
The Kulkarni family of Malagondanakoppa village, who successfully beat Covid-19
Joint family from Shivamogga beats Covid, 92-year-old granny thumbs nose at virus
Journalists (Photo | PTI)
Mental health experts call for moderation in media’s COVID coverage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
A man walks through a closed market during the lockdown imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond April 30: Rajesh Tope
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp