IOA vice-president Janardhan Singh Gehlot passes away

Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra condoled the demise of IOA vice-president Janardhan Singh Gehlot.

Published: 28th April 2021 01:31 PM

Candles

For representational purposes

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Batra on Wednesday condoled the demise of IOA vice-president Janardhan Singh Gehlot.

"On behalf of IOA family and on my own behalf, our heartfelt condolences to Gehlot family on the sad and untimely demise on April 28 of IOA vice-president and president of Rajasthan Olympic Association, Janardhan Singh Gehlot," Batra said in an official statement.

"May his soul rest in peace and pray to god to give enough strength to his family to overcome this tragic loss," he added.

Gehlot, who was also the former president of kabaddi's national federation, was elected as the vice-president of IOA in 2018.

Gehlot was also the president of the International Kabaddi Federation. He was elected to the post in June 2018 for a four-year term.

Meanwhile, witnessing a continuous surge in coronavirus infections across the country, India reported over 3.60 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases and close to 3,300 related deaths in the last 24 hours, its biggest single-day hike since the onset of the pandemic.

A total of 3,60,960 new COVID-19 cases, 3,293 related deaths, and 2,61,162 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total active cases to 29,78,709, as per the health ministry update on Wednesday morning.

