Jamaican sprint star Yohan Blake urges Indians to do whatever they can to stay safe

Jamaican sprint star Yohan Blake has sent his love to India as the country battles a lethal second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Published: 28th April 2021 11:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2021 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

Jamaican sprint star Yohan Blake

Jamaican sprint star Yohan Blake (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

KINGSTON: Jamaican sprint star Yohan Blake has sent his love to India as the country battles a lethal second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, "begging" the people of the country to do all that they can to stay safe.

The 2011 100m world champion is an avid cricket fan and an ambassador of the Road Safety World Series T20 event.

He was in India last year.

"Just want to take this time to send my love to India. I am begging everyone please do what you can to stay safe. I know it may be difficult but imagine if we work together," Blake tweeted.

"I have been watching cricket over the years. I have grown to love the country so much. Wonderful people all around," said Blake who was also a part of the Jamaican men's 4x100m gold winning teams in the 2012 and 2016 Olympics.

Blake won individual silver medals in the 100m and 200m in 2012 London Olympics.

The COVID-19 carnage across India has shaken the country to its core with over 3 lakh fresh daily cases.

On Wednesday the daily death toll surpassed the 3,000 mark for the first time.

Adding to the woes is a crumbling health infrastructure that is also battling a shortage of oxygen and some crucial medicines.

