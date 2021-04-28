STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Not best way to prepare for Olympics in COVID times but won't be under-prepared, says paddler Sharath Kamal

Sharath said it is not going to be a 'social' Olympics this time in Tokyo with strict health and safety protocols.

Published: 28th April 2021 03:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2021 03:01 PM   |  A+A-

Indian table tennis star Sharath Kamal

Indian table tennis star Sharath Kamal (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Ace Indian paddler Sharath Kamal says it is not the best way to prepare for Tokyo Games when the country is in the midst of a deadly COVID-19 pandemic but assured that the players will not be under-prepared in their quest for a first-ever Olympic medal.

India's health care system is struggling to cope with an unprecedented second wave of COVID-19, with the country reporting 3 lakh new cases and 2000 deaths on daily basis in the last few days.

"It is not the way we should prepare for Olympics, but we have to find a way to focus on our performance and work towards it. We are trying to keep ourselves afloat and try to achieve the goal," said Sharath during a virtual press-conference arranged by Sports Authority of India (SAI).

Gearing up for his fourth Olympics, Sharath said he is "mentally better" as compared to last year when India was hit by COVID-19 for the first time.

"Last year we were scared, afraid of everything, there was only negativity. I didn't feel like playing with so many people dying. Now we have a job at hand, we have some sort of direction and goal to look at," he said "It is not easy to have a clear plan and travelling is also an issue. Earlier I could go for two weeks to China or Korea, it was lot easier. We were thinking of inviting few foreign players but now it is really tough."

India produced a good show at Asian Olympic Qualifiers in Doha last month with Sharath and Manika becoming the first Indian pairing to qualify for Tokyo Games by winning the event.

Sharath and Manika also booked their respective singles berth as did G Sathiyan and Sutirtha Mukherjee.

"I don't think we are going to be under prepared. In Doha, we all did very well. We had stayed in India and had trained with the resources we had," said the nine-time national champion.

"I felt my levels didn't dip, which means preparation is fine, We can make use of what we have in hand. I don't think we will have any regrets about preparation," said the 38-year-old from Chennai.

Talking about the safety protocols during the Doha event, he said, "We were tested every 3rd day, we had to maintain protocols. There is a lot of stuff that is going on in the head other than the game."

"I started in September after the lockdown, it has been like this since then, we don't know how to handle it, we still have to do our fitness, everything has to go on and we don't know how much of this distraction and negativity will affect our performance."

Sharath said it is not going to be a "social" Olympics this time in Tokyo with strict health and safety protocols.

"It is not going to be festival. Olympics is the largest event across the world, that festivity and celebration, this time, in a social way, it won't be the best Olympic Games."

Sharath said he is aiming high this time as his singles ranking has been good.

The Asian Games bronze in mixed doubles has also given him the self belief to win an Olympic medal.

"Last 5 years we have been dreaming about it, so now there is a situation where winning medal is a reality," said Sharath, who alongwith Manika, managed a short five-day training stint in Chennai last week.

Sharath had become the highest-ranked Indian paddler when he claimed the 31st spot following his title winning performance at Oman Open.

He said he does not "know how long he would continue" and is just "hoping to be around for a while".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sharath Kamal coronavirus Tokyo Olympics India Table tennis
India Matters
People stand in a queue to receive a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Nair Hospital in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
India adds record 3,79,257 COVID-19 cases and 3,645 fatalities in single day
Relatives of a person who died of COVID-19 react at the Sarai Kale Khan crematorium, amid rise in COVID-19 cases across the country, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
20 per cent of India’s COVID-19 deaths in April alone
The Kulkarni family of Malagondanakoppa village, who successfully beat Covid-19
Joint family from Shivamogga beats Covid, 92-year-old granny thumbs nose at virus
Journalists (Photo | PTI)
Mental health experts call for moderation in media’s COVID coverage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
A man walks through a closed market during the lockdown imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond April 30: Rajesh Tope
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp