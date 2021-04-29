STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Different Olympics, but same passion for Sharath

A Sharath Kamal knows what it’s like to be at the Olympics. He has been there thrice before (2004, 2008 and 2016).

Published: 29th April 2021 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2021 08:13 AM

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A Sharath Kamal knows what it’s like to be at the Olympics. He has been there thrice before (2004, 2008 and 2016). He is used to the festival, almost carnival-like atmosphere the Games throws up. The behind-the-scenes, away from the camera fraternisation is what’s most treasured by the athletes (apart from the medals) during the two week bash. Sharath himself has fraternised with sportspersons he wouldn’t have met otherwise. Exchanging words with Kobe Bryant in 2008, sharing a lunch table with Roger Federer in 2004... these are some memories he will hold close. 

One of the biggest differences between the Games in Tokyo later this year and the Games previously is there is no little to no scope of creating those kind of memories, special kind of bonds with athletes from different fields. Sharath alluded to this during a press conference arranged by Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Wednesday. 

“Everything around us is different,” he said. “It’s not going to be the festival... the Olympics is the largest event that is done all over the world. That festivity, celebration, where you meet people... when you see a Novak Djokovic sitting across you in the internet cafe, you pinch yourself telling yourself that ‘I have earned my place here’. “In that sense... in a social way, this isn’t going to be the best Olympics.” 

But the 38-year-old was quick to point out the motivation to perform in Tokyo is as high as ever. In fact, he reiterated that he has a realistic chance of medalling.  “Last five years, we have been dreaming about it, working towards it. Our work has been very consistent. We probably can get a medal and this is the direction that I am focussing on right now rather than spending time with athletes in other disciplines. When you do it, you get to understand what hardships they go through to reach where they are at that point in time.”

