No world relay, but Vismaya not giving up Olympic hope

Martin Joseph By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: VK Vismaya was an integral part of the Indian mixed 4x400m relay team that sealed qualification for Tokyo Olympics. But the Kerala sprinter, also part of the women’s (4x400m) team along with MR Poovamma, Subha Venkatesh, Anjali Devi, R Revathi, Kiran and Jisna Mathew, fears time is running out.

The women’s team still hasn’t made the cut and they suffered a setback after the team pulled out of the World Athletics Relays scheduled to be held in Poland after a few injuries. hat makes things more complicated is that many countries are starting to suspend flights from India which could severely affect travel and qualification plans. This has even left the other Indian relay teams which were set to participate in World Relays in a spot.

“Something like the Olympics is a once in a lifetime thing. The biggest problem now is whether we can even travel abroad for events. That is a big question mark but we are still hopeful that we will go on to make the cut,” said Vismaya.

