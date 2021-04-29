STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Wrestlers head to Sofia amidst travel restrictions

Despite travel bans and uncertainty over restrictions imposed in different countries across Europe, one batch of 11 wrestlers reached Paris enroute Sofia, Bulgaria on Wednesday.

Published: 29th April 2021 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2021 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Indian wrestler Deepak Punia

Indian wrestler Deepak Punia (Photo | PTI)

By firoz mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Despite travel bans and uncertainty over restrictions imposed in different countries across Europe, one batch of 11 wrestlers reached Paris enroute Sofia, Bulgaria on Wednesday. There was confusion as to how the wrestlers would reach the Sofia after a few countries including the Netherlands imposed ban on flights from India.

A team of 27 was supposed to reach Sofia to take part in the World Olympic Qualifiers scheduled in Sofia from May 6 to 9. The remaining 16 are expected to leave on April 30. The 11-member team included Greco-Roman wrestlers Gurpreet Singh (77kg), Sunil (87kg), Naveen Kumar (130kg), freestyle grapplers Ravi Dahiya (57kg) and Deepak Punia (86kg) apart from coaches and other support staff. Women wrestlers Seema (50kg), Nisha (68kg) and Pooja (76kg) along with Sachin Rana (60kg), Aashu (67kg) and Deepanshu (97kg) from Greco-Roman style will leave on April 30.

Among the wrestlers who left for Bulgaria on Wednesday, a few confided to this daily that it will be good if they can be inoculated soon.  The changes in travel advisory meant the Indian wrestlers wishing to travel to Bulgaria via France would now need transit visas. “We have been apprised of the change in travel policy. We will apply for the transit visa and hopefully our remaining wrestlers would be able to travel to Bulgaria via Paris on April 30,” said Vinod Tomar, WFI’s assistant secretary.

Vaccination to be delayed
An IOA circular suggested that athletes and support staff should get their first dose on May 1, the day on which vaccination will be available to all above 18 years of age. “I can’t say anything about it right now,” said a Wrestling Federation of India official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
World Olympic Qualifiers Deepak Punia
India Matters
People stand in a queue to receive a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Nair Hospital in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
India adds record 3,79,257 COVID-19 cases and 3,645 fatalities in single day
Relatives of a person who died of COVID-19 react at the Sarai Kale Khan crematorium, amid rise in COVID-19 cases across the country, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
20 per cent of India’s COVID-19 deaths in April alone
The Kulkarni family of Malagondanakoppa village, who successfully beat Covid-19
Joint family from Shivamogga beats Covid, 92-year-old granny thumbs nose at virus
Journalists (Photo | PTI)
Mental health experts call for moderation in media’s COVID coverage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
A man walks through a closed market during the lockdown imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond April 30: Rajesh Tope
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp