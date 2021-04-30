STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BAI working to resolve travel restriction issues

With travel restrictions being imposed on Indians by many countries, the Nationals Sports Federations (NSFs) and athletes in the country have a foggy road ahead.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  With travel restrictions being imposed on Indians by many countries, the Nationals Sports Federations (NSFs) and athletes in the country have a foggy road ahead. With the crucial Olympic qualifiers/exposure tours coming up, the NSFs and the athletes have had to do plan their trip well in advance. Take the case of badminton.

With some of the star shuttlers like Kidambi Srikanth and Saina Nehwal yet to confirm their qualification for the Tokyo Olympics, it goes without saying the remaining qualifiers has become of prime importance. 
The Badminton Association of India is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that shuttlers can be part of upcoming Olympic qualifiers.  

“Considering the current travel restrictions, the BAI has written to the respective associati­ons of Malaysia and Singapore for a clarity on what will be the exact regulations that will be applied on Indian shuttlers wh­ile they arrive in these respective countries,” the BAI said.  

