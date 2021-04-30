STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

US trip in Mirabai’s mind

Weightlifter, who set a world-record en route Tokyo qualification, optimistic of her chances

Published: 30th April 2021 04:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2021 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

By firoz mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Last year, India’s champion weightlifter Mirabai Chanu went to the United States to work with physiotherapist Dr. Aaron Horschig to get rid of a recurring lower back issue and a shoulder injury. The two-month training-cum-rehabilitation camp paid dividends as the 26-year-old lifter from Manipur recently created a world record in clean and jerk at the Asian Championships.

With the Tokyo Olympics nearing, the 49kg lifter once again wants to train in the USA but the ever-evolving situation due to Covid-19 might means it may not work out. “We have requested the Target Olympic Podium Scheme and Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF). It’s not confirmed yet due to the pandemic but I want to go if the situation remains under control,” said the former world champion during a media interaction organised by the Sports Authority of India on Thursday.    

The IWLF secretary-general Sahdev Yadav also confirmed the plan and said, “We are doing our best to ensure she goes to the USA for training before the Games.” The first wave of the pandemic meant the weightlifter remained confined to her room at NIS Patiala for months. However, she found ways to keep herself motivated and stay in good shape. But nervousness crept in when she took part in her first international event after more than a year. She couldn’t lift 85kg in the first two attempts in snatch at the continental event. “I was nervous, that’s why I could not do better in snatch, but I was determined to bounce back in clean and jerk and I did that not only to win bronze but also set a world record.”

Failure at the 2016 Rio Olympics broke her down but coach Vijay Sharma along with SAI psychologist kept her motivated. “I started to think how I could fail after putting in such efforts. But the coach and SAI psychologist asked me to remain focused. They asked me to forget failures and concentrate on upcoming events. That worked for me.”

She also admitted that she has changed a lot since the Rio Games. “I was not very good at the clean and jerk at that time but we have worked on it now. I will also try to improve in snatch. I feel confident now. I am very optimistic of my cha­nces in Tokyo. I will work hard to ensure I win a medal in Tok­yo, which I failed to do in Rio.”

She is one of the brightest medal prospects for the country in the Olympics and sometimes people’s expectations can bog down an athlete. Mirabai, however, said she tries not to feel that pressure. “It happens but I try not to take that undue pressure on me. We train every day and do the same thing in events. So there is nothing new and I try to do the same. I always convince myself that I have to do only six lifts in competitions like training.”

With North Korea withdrawing from the Games, Mirabai’s main opponent in the quadrennial event is China. And she seems ready for it. “When they (Chinese lifters) can do it, why can’t I. I will give my best,” she signed off.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Health care workers are seen at Kishore Bharati Stadium which converted into a COVID Care center in Kolkata. (Photo| ANI)
India records highest-ever spike of 4,01,993 new COVID-19 cases and 3,523 deaths
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad on Friday (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Ahead of ‘vaccine for all’ on May 1, 18-44 age group finds no slots 
An editor's confession: 'There is blood on our hands'
Representational Image. (Express Illustrations)
Isolation hitting mental health of COVID-19 patients: Experts flag depression angle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
Don't line up outside inoculation centres, COVID vaccines haven't come yet: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Eating large meals or eating too late at night, and then lying down after eating. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp