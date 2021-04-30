US trip in Mirabai’s mind

firoz mirza By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Last year, India’s champion weightlifter Mirabai Chanu went to the United States to work with physiotherapist Dr. Aaron Horschig to get rid of a recurring lower back issue and a shoulder injury. The two-month training-cum-rehabilitation camp paid dividends as the 26-year-old lifter from Manipur recently created a world record in clean and jerk at the Asian Championships.

With the Tokyo Olympics nearing, the 49kg lifter once again wants to train in the USA but the ever-evolving situation due to Covid-19 might means it may not work out. “We have requested the Target Olympic Podium Scheme and Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF). It’s not confirmed yet due to the pandemic but I want to go if the situation remains under control,” said the former world champion during a media interaction organised by the Sports Authority of India on Thursday.

The IWLF secretary-general Sahdev Yadav also confirmed the plan and said, “We are doing our best to ensure she goes to the USA for training before the Games.” The first wave of the pandemic meant the weightlifter remained confined to her room at NIS Patiala for months. However, she found ways to keep herself motivated and stay in good shape. But nervousness crept in when she took part in her first international event after more than a year. She couldn’t lift 85kg in the first two attempts in snatch at the continental event. “I was nervous, that’s why I could not do better in snatch, but I was determined to bounce back in clean and jerk and I did that not only to win bronze but also set a world record.”

Failure at the 2016 Rio Olympics broke her down but coach Vijay Sharma along with SAI psychologist kept her motivated. “I started to think how I could fail after putting in such efforts. But the coach and SAI psychologist asked me to remain focused. They asked me to forget failures and concentrate on upcoming events. That worked for me.”

She also admitted that she has changed a lot since the Rio Games. “I was not very good at the clean and jerk at that time but we have worked on it now. I will also try to improve in snatch. I feel confident now. I am very optimistic of my cha­nces in Tokyo. I will work hard to ensure I win a medal in Tok­yo, which I failed to do in Rio.”

She is one of the brightest medal prospects for the country in the Olympics and sometimes people’s expectations can bog down an athlete. Mirabai, however, said she tries not to feel that pressure. “It happens but I try not to take that undue pressure on me. We train every day and do the same thing in events. So there is nothing new and I try to do the same. I always convince myself that I have to do only six lifts in competitions like training.”

With North Korea withdrawing from the Games, Mirabai’s main opponent in the quadrennial event is China. And she seems ready for it. “When they (Chinese lifters) can do it, why can’t I. I will give my best,” she signed off.