STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

AFI names 28-member team for World Athletics U-20 Championships

India named a 28-member team for the World Athletics U-20 Championships to be held in Nairobi, Kenya from August 17 to 22.

Published: 03rd August 2021 08:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2021 08:45 PM   |  A+A-

Track and field legend PT Usha

Track and field legend PT Usha (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday named a 28-member team for the World Athletics U-20 Championships to be held in Nairobi, Kenya from August 17 to 22.

The selection committee of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) under the chairmanship of legendary sprinter PT Usha picked the team.

India will compete in 19 disciplines at the event.

The Indian team comprises 17 men who will compete in 11 disciplines while 11 girls will feature in eight events.

The Team:

Men: Nalubothu Shanmuga Srinivas (200m), Anu Kumar (800m), Sunil Joliya Jinabhai (3000m steeplechase), Tejas Ashok Shirse (110m hurdles), Hardeep and Rohan Kamble (400m hurdles), Amit (10000m race walk), Amandeep Dhaliwal (shot put), Kunwer Ajai Singh Rana and Jay Kumar (javelin throw), Vipin Kumar (hammer throw), Donald M (triple jump), Bharth S, Kapil, Abdul Razak, Sumit Chahal and Nagarjunan S (4x400m relay)

Women: Priya H Mohan and Summy (400m and 4x400m relay), Pooja (800m and 1500m), Ankita Dhyani (5000m), Agasara and Ann Tomy (100m hurdles), Shaili Singh (long jump), Baljeet Bajwa (10000m race walk), Payal Vohra, Deepanshi and Kunja Rajitha (4x400m relay)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AFI Athletics Federation Of India World Athletics U20 Championships World Athletics Championships
India Matters
Kamalpreet Kaur, of India, competes in the women's discus throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Indian athletes’ below-par show in Tokyo Olympics not a surprise
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Hindustani Awam Morcha chief Jitan Ram Manjhi (File | PTI)
BJP left red-faced as another ally Jitan Ram Manjhi demands probe into Pegasus snooping issue
Doubly vaxxed? You could still be a coronavirus carrier

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp