AFI to celebrate August 7, Neeraj's Olympic gold winning Day, as National Javelin Day

The 23-year-old Chopra became only the second Indian to win an individual Olympic gold in Tokyo on Saturday when he clinched the yellow metal in javelin throw with a best effort of 87.58 m .

Published: 10th August 2021 03:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2021 03:37 PM   |  A+A-

Neeraj Chopra, of India, competes in the men's javelin throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo.

Neeraj Chopra, of India, competes in the men's javelin throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The day Neeraj Chopra scripted history by winning Olympic gold medal at Tokyo Olympics, August 7, will be celebrated as National Javelin Day by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).

"To encourage javelin throw pan-India, we will celebrate August 7 as National Javelin Day and from next year onwards our affiliated units will hold javelin competitions in their respective states," AFI's Planning Commission chairman Lalit Bhanot said during a felicitation function of the athletes, including Chopra.

"After that we will have inter-district competitions and we will provide javelins (because there will be lot many required). We will enlarge the competitions in the coming years to become a national event."

The AFI started National Open Javelin Throw Championships in 2018 and its third edition is scheduled in October this year.

"I am feeling good that the AFI is making my achievement to be remembered in the days to come. I will be happy if my achievement becomes a reason to inspire the youngsters of this country to take athletics, especially javelin. If the children are getting javelin and other facilities, I hope they will come and take up the sport and I will be happy to cheer for them and they can be the future medal winners."

