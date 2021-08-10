STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Dhyan Chand is deserving of Bharat Ratna, says PR Sreejesh

"Dada Dhyan Chand is deserving of Bharat Ratna. As a hockey player, it's a moment of pride that Khel Ratna has been now renamed after him," Sreejesh told ANI.

Published: 10th August 2021 04:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2021 04:32 PM   |  A+A-

PR Sreejesh

India hockey captain PR Sreejesh (Photo | Hockey India Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Indian men's hockey team goalkeeper P R Sreejesh stated that it's a moment of pride as a player that Khel Ratna has been renamed after legend Dhyan Chand.

"Dada Dhyan Chand is deserving of Bharat Ratna. As a hockey player, it's a moment of pride that Khel Ratna has been now renamed after him," Sreejesh told ANI.

"We were waiting for so many years for this to happen. When a player starts playing hockey, the only thing in their mind is when will they go to the Olympics and win a medal. So this [Bronze medal win] was the answer to everyone's question, now whoever will play hockey will dream to win the medal in Olympics in the future," the three-time Olympian pointed.

Sreejesh saved the 13th penalty corner of Germany in the final seconds of the bronze medal match in which Men in Blue defeated the Germans 5-4. This was India's first Olympic hockey medal since Moscow 1980 with a display for the ages. Talking about that clutch last-minute save, Sreejesh said: "My life's important seconds is the whole match because [it doesn't matter] if you concede the last-minute or first-minute goal if you have to lose the match, you will."

"You have to keep your focus on all sixty minutes in the match. When a team concedes last-minute penalty corner, there is always additional pressure. Our focus at that time was on how to defence and how to stop the ball."

The grass was not all green for the men's hockey team in Tokyo as they suffered an embarrassing 7-1 defeat against Australia at Oi Hockey Stadium in just their second group match. "You have to give importance to each match and after that match, you have to forget it. It was a big defeat and the players were disappointed. But we didn't have time to think about it because we have to play matches the next day. We had to think about what we can do better and improve on our mistakes," Indian GK stated of that match.

Sreejesh also backed the valiant display of the women's hockey team at Tokyo 2020 as he said, "The Women's hockey team played good. They had a marvellous performance but unfortunately, they didn't win a medal. India and the whole world made a place for women's team in their hearts. And I think in future more girls will come forward to play this game."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sreejesh Khel Ratna Dhyan Chand
India Matters
Rheumatoid safe to treat Covid cases, but not available in India
The seal of the Gulf Cooperation Council (Photo |AP)
Fading Gulf dream can turn into social nightmare 
This file photo taken on November 27, 2019 shows a view of the glacier at Chiriguano Bay in South Shetland Islands, Antarctica. (Photo | AFP)
Rising seas and melting glaciers: Climate changes are now irreversible, but can be slowed down
BCCI appointed former Indian captain Rahul Dravid as Head Coach of the Indian team travelling to Sri Lanka for limited overs series. (File Photo | PTI)
Cricket: Shastri not to seek extension as head coach, all eyes on Dravid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ITBP personnel during a search operation after a landslide on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Major Landslide in Himachal Pradesh; eleven dead, several feared buried
Mahendra Rathore distributes free sanirary napkins among villagers.
Meet the real-life ‘Padman’ from rural Rajasthan
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp