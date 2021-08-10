STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Weightlifting nationals at NIS Patiala from Tuesday, Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Mirabai Chanu to miss championship

Lifters from all the affiliated units including the Railway Sports Promotion Board and Services Sports Control Board have reached the venue for the four-day event.

India weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga

India weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga (Photo | AP)

By firoz mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Olympics is just over but for national weightlifters, it's time to test their mettle. However, Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Mirabai Chanu will not be there. The country's top weightlifters will vie for national titles at NIS Patiala at the 73rd Men and 36th Women Senior National Weightlifting Championships starting Tuesday.

Lifters from all the affiliated units including the Railway Sports Promotion Board and Services Sports Control Board have reached the venue for the four-day event. Given the protocols in place due to the existing Covid-19 pandemic, spectators' entry has been banned for the event.

"The RSPB team comprising 10 wrestlers each in men's and women's categories is at NIS Patiala. Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu will not represent us this time. Instead, Pooja Gupta from Lucknow will take part in 49kg for Railways," Sunil Kumar, RSPB coach told this daily.

All the weightlifters, team officials and technical officials have been asked to carry RT-PCR Covid-19 negative test reports within 72 hours prior to their arrival at the venue.

"We are prepared to retain the crown in women's category while expecting tough competition from SSCB in the men's section," added Kumar.

RSPB won both men's and women's titles in the 2020 nationals held in Kolkata. Services finished runners-up in the men's category while Maharashtra took second place in the women's section.

Former world champion Mirabai and 2018 Youth Olympic champion Jeremy Lalrinnunga had won the best senior women's lifter and the best senior men's lifter trophies respectively at the previous nationals. Jeremy will hope to defend his title when he competes in the 67kg weight division. However, a knee injury may make it tough for him to give his best.

"I could start proper training only four weeks ago. I hope I can give my best and this knee injury doesn't trouble me during the event," Jeremy, who competes for SSCB, told this daily.

He sustained the injury during the 2020 Asian Championships held in Uzbekistan in April this year. The injury seemingly affected his performance in the Junior Worlds, where he failed to secure crucial ranking points thus falling behind his South Korean competitor to miss out on the continental quota for the 2020 Games. A circular issued by the Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) also says that 57th Men and 33rd Women Junior National Championships and 16th Youth (Sub-Junior Boys and Girls) National Championships will also be held simultaneously at the same venue.

The event was earlier scheduled to be held in Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu in March this year but was indefinitely postponed due to the fresh surge in Covid cases in the state. 

