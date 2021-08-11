STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna a big thing: Amit Rohidas

Amit Rohidas, Birendra Lakra, Deep Grace and Namita Toppo were given a rousing welcome upon their arrival in City

Published: 11th August 2021 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2021 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

India drag-flicker Amit Rohidas (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Tokyo Olympics bronze medal-winning Indian men’s hockey team member Amit Rohidas expressed joy over renaming of the Khel Ratna Award after hockey wizard and legend Major Dhyan Chand.

“It is a very big thing for me as a hockey player that Khel Ratna Award has been renamed after Major Dhyan Chand. It is a good thing for hockey presently as both men’s and women’s teams performed really well at the Tokyo Olympics,”  Rohidas said on his return to Odisha after the glorious campaign.

He along with teammate Birendra Lakra and their overachieving national women’s team counterparts Deep Grace Ekka and Namita Toppo were given a rousing welcome upon their arrival in the city on Tuesday. Dignitaries and fans gathered at the Biju Patnaik International Airport here to greet the players who have brought glory to the country at the highest sporting arena of the world. 

Known as Mr Dependable, defender Rohidas said the most difficult time of the historic journey was the league round match against Australia which India lost 1-7. “We reunited and staged a clinical comeback after that match even equalling Australia at the points table to finish second in the group,” he said. 

For Pramita Toppo, Namita’s sister and her PSO, it was an honour to receive her as a personal security officer and not as a player or hockey fan. “My sister is a better player than me. She made my State and country proud,” Pramita said. 

As on date, 15 athletes from Odisha including 10 from hockey have participated in Olympics. The journey started with Dilip Tirkey and continued with Lazrus Barla, Ignace Tirkey, William Xalxo, Birendra Lakra, Namita Toppo, Sunita Lakra, Deep Grace Ekka, Lilima Minz and Amit Rohidas. Similarly Rachita Mistry, Anuradha Biswal, Dutee Chand, and Sravani Nanda have participated in athletics events while K Ravi Kumar participated in weightlifting. 

Welcoming the players, Dilip said, “It is after 41 years that India has won a medal in hockey. The Indian women’s team has also performed exceedingly well against some of the top teams in the world. It is a matter of great pride for Odisha hockey that four of our own players played a significant role in making the miracle happen for India.” Sports and Youth Services Minister Tusharkanti Behera was present to welcome the players among others.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amit Rohidas Tokyo Olympics Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna
India Matters
Rheumatoid safe to treat Covid cases, but not available in India
The seal of the Gulf Cooperation Council (Photo |AP)
Fading Gulf dream can turn into social nightmare 
This file photo taken on November 27, 2019 shows a view of the glacier at Chiriguano Bay in South Shetland Islands, Antarctica. (Photo | AFP)
Rising seas and melting glaciers: Climate changes are now irreversible, but can be slowed down
BCCI appointed former Indian captain Rahul Dravid as Head Coach of the Indian team travelling to Sri Lanka for limited overs series. (File Photo | PTI)
Cricket: Shastri not to seek extension as head coach, all eyes on Dravid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ITBP personnel during a search operation after a landslide on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Major Landslide in Himachal Pradesh; eleven dead, several feared buried
Mahendra Rathore distributes free sanirary napkins among villagers.
Meet the real-life ‘Padman’ from rural Rajasthan
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp