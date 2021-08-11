Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna a big thing: Amit Rohidas

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Tokyo Olympics bronze medal-winning Indian men’s hockey team member Amit Rohidas expressed joy over renaming of the Khel Ratna Award after hockey wizard and legend Major Dhyan Chand.

“It is a very big thing for me as a hockey player that Khel Ratna Award has been renamed after Major Dhyan Chand. It is a good thing for hockey presently as both men’s and women’s teams performed really well at the Tokyo Olympics,” Rohidas said on his return to Odisha after the glorious campaign.

He along with teammate Birendra Lakra and their overachieving national women’s team counterparts Deep Grace Ekka and Namita Toppo were given a rousing welcome upon their arrival in the city on Tuesday. Dignitaries and fans gathered at the Biju Patnaik International Airport here to greet the players who have brought glory to the country at the highest sporting arena of the world.

Known as Mr Dependable, defender Rohidas said the most difficult time of the historic journey was the league round match against Australia which India lost 1-7. “We reunited and staged a clinical comeback after that match even equalling Australia at the points table to finish second in the group,” he said.

For Pramita Toppo, Namita’s sister and her PSO, it was an honour to receive her as a personal security officer and not as a player or hockey fan. “My sister is a better player than me. She made my State and country proud,” Pramita said.

As on date, 15 athletes from Odisha including 10 from hockey have participated in Olympics. The journey started with Dilip Tirkey and continued with Lazrus Barla, Ignace Tirkey, William Xalxo, Birendra Lakra, Namita Toppo, Sunita Lakra, Deep Grace Ekka, Lilima Minz and Amit Rohidas. Similarly Rachita Mistry, Anuradha Biswal, Dutee Chand, and Sravani Nanda have participated in athletics events while K Ravi Kumar participated in weightlifting.

Welcoming the players, Dilip said, “It is after 41 years that India has won a medal in hockey. The Indian women’s team has also performed exceedingly well against some of the top teams in the world. It is a matter of great pride for Odisha hockey that four of our own players played a significant role in making the miracle happen for India.” Sports and Youth Services Minister Tusharkanti Behera was present to welcome the players among others.