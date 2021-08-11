STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain eats home-style Assamese food with Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal

In a video posted on Twitter, Lovlina could be seen eating along with the former Chief Minister of Assam in his house.

Published: 11th August 2021 05:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2021 05:12 PM   |  A+A-

Lovlina Borgohain

India's Lovlina Borgohain, a bronze medalist, after the women's welterweight 69-kg medal ceremony at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

DISPUR (ASSAM):: Boxer Lovlina Borgohain, bronze medallist at the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics, enjoyed home-style Assamese food after more than a year along with Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

"Having home-style Assamese food after more than a year. I thank Hon'ble Union Minister Shri @sarbanandsonwal sir for welcoming me with such warmth and sharing a scrumptious meal," Lovlina Borgohain tweeted.

In a video posted on Twitter, Lovlina could be seen eating along with the former Chief Minister of Assam in his house.

Earlier on Monday, Lovlina after arriving in India from Tokyo had stated that her next aim is to bag gold at Paris 2024. "I want to say thank you to all. I am feeling good after coming back to India," Lovlina told reporters at the airport. "I will try to change this bronze to gold." Talking about her plans for the future, she reiterated: "I want to bring a gold medal in Paris Olympics."

Borgohain took the bronze medal after she lost the women's welterweight (64-69kg) semi-final bout to Turkey's Busenaz Surmeneli in the Olympics. Busenaz Surmeneli defeated Borgohain by a unanimous decision of 5-0. All five judges gave decisions in the favour of Turkish boxer as she stamped her dominance.

