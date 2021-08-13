STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Badminton star PV Sindhu to start training academy in Visakhapatnam

The Indian badminton player feels the younger generation of the country is lagging behind when it comes to participation in sports.

Published: 13th August 2021 03:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2021 03:41 PM   |  A+A-

Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu. (Photo |AP)

By ANI

TIRUMALA: Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist PV Sindhu is going to start a training academy for the youth in Visakhapatnam.

"I'll start a training academy at Visakhapatnam very soon for youth, with state govt's support. Many youths lagging behind in sports as they don't have proper encouragement," Sindhu said here after offering prayers at the Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh on Friday.

Earlier this month, the badminton player had become the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals. She defeated China's He Bing Jiao in the bronze medal match at the Tokyo Olympics.

Sindhu has made it clear that she will not be resting on past laurels and is already looking to give her best at the 2024 Paris Olympics. She said she is enjoying herself and wants to keep improving.

"I will definitely play Paris (2024 Olympics) and will give my best and play 100 per cent. We have a lot of time. Currently, I'm enjoying the moment and cherishing it," she had told ANI.

Sindhu also said she has learned from every coach she has trained under and is thankful to all of them for helping her improve with every passing day.

PV sindhu training academy
