STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Premier Handball League announces Garvit Gujarat as the first franchise team of the league

PHL announced Garvit Gujarat as the first team to compete at the inaugural edition of six-team event scheduled next year.

Published: 16th August 2021 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2021 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

Handball

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Premier Handball League (PHL) on Monday announced Garvit Gujarat as the first team to compete at the inaugural edition of six-team event scheduled next year.

"We are delighted to welcome Garvit Sports Private Limited into the PHL family," Abhinav Banthia, President, Bluesport Entertainment Pvt Ltd, which owns the exclusive license for the event, said in a release.

"Gujarat has a strong fan base for handball and getting a team from there will attract more support for the sport and help handball to grow in India."

The Premier Handball League (PHL), which will be held under the aegis of Handball Federation of India (HFI), was scheduled to take place in December-January but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will now take place next year.

The Gujarat-based team, one of the six teams competing at the event, is owned by Garvit Sports Private Limited (GSPL).

Roopkumar Naidu, a former handball player and co-owner of GSPL, said he wants to bring in global exposure as well as tap into the commercial viability of the sport.

"Handball is in my DNA. I have played the game at all levels including district, state, national and international and, I am aware of the demands and needs of the game," said Naidu, who was part of the Indian team at the Asian Championships in Nanjing, China in 1979 as well as the Asian Games in 1982.

"As an administrator, while I was posted in Gandhinagar from 2014-2018, I did get the opportunity to develop the infrastructure and ensure players from SAI academy win multiple gold medals.

"I am confident that with a representation in the Premier Handball League, Garvit Gujarat will be able to take the sport to the next level and provide national and global exposure to the game as well as the players of Gujarat," said Naidu, Founder-Director of Garvit Gujarat.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Premier Handball League PHL Garvit Gujarat
India Matters
A health worker adminsters vaccine jab to a receipient. (File photo | PTI)
India administers 88.13 lakh Covid vaccine, highest ever in single day
Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy (Photo | EPS)
Solar sexual abuse case: CBI files FIR against ex-Kerala CM Oommen Chandy, five others
Islamic State flag used for representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
NIA arrests two women in Kannur for propagating Islamic State ideology on social media
Security has been heightened at Afghanistan embassy in New Delhi | SHEKHAR YADAV
Resurgence of Taliban will embolden terrorists in Kashmir, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hundreds of people gather outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
TIMELINE: Key dates in Afghanistan since Taliban's exit in 2001
President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Washington. | AP
How many generations of Americans should I send to fight Afghan civil war, asks Joe Biden
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp