Delhi High Court to decide on Equestrian Federation of India poll on September 21

Firoz Mirza

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Accepting a petition filed by the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) seeking an early hearing in the ongoing case, the Delhi High Court has listed the matter for consideration on September 21.

The court also directed all the parties including the government of India to be ready with instructions as to why fresh elections to the executive committee of the EFI ought not to be directed in order to bring an end to this impasse.

The Rajasthan Equestrian Association has filed a writ petition claiming the federation is not following the National Sports Code. The allegation though has been denied by the EFI.

Earlier, the federation submitted in the court that the tenure of nine out of 21 members of the executive committee is coming to an end and therefore election for these members is due.

"Moreover, vide an order passed on 20.07.2020, the President and Vice President of the Executive Committee have already been restrained by this Court from discharging their duties. Consequently, the said respondent has not been able to function effectively and discharge its duties as a recognised National Sports Federation. He, therefore, prays that the petition be taken up on an early actual date," reads the EFI's recent petition.

The court after a prima facie perusal of the petition observed that the issue involved in the matter is fairly short and therefore directed the petition to be listed for consideration.

"We do not have any objections if the EFI wants to conduct elections but it should happen in compliance with the Sports Code," Raghuvendra Singh Dundlod, president of Rajasthan association, told this daily.