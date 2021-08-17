STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Delhi High Court to decide on Equestrian Federation of India poll on September 21

The court after a prima facie perusal of the petition observed that the issue involved in the matter is fairly short and therefore directed the petition to be listed for consideration.

Published: 17th August 2021 11:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2021 11:15 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi high court, Delhi HC

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Firoz Mirza  
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Accepting a petition filed by the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) seeking an early hearing in the ongoing case, the Delhi High Court has listed the matter for consideration on September 21. 

The court also directed all the parties including the government of India to be ready with instructions as to why fresh elections to the executive committee of the EFI ought not to be directed in order to bring an end to this impasse.

The Rajasthan Equestrian Association has filed a writ petition claiming the federation is not following the National Sports Code. The allegation though has been denied by the EFI.

Earlier, the federation submitted in the court that the tenure of nine out of 21 members of the executive committee is coming to an end and therefore election for these members is due.

"Moreover, vide an order passed on 20.07.2020, the President and Vice President of the Executive Committee have already been restrained by this Court from discharging their duties. Consequently, the said respondent has not been able to function effectively and discharge its duties as a recognised National Sports Federation. He, therefore, prays that the petition be taken up on an early actual date," reads the EFI's recent petition.

The court after a prima facie perusal of the petition observed that the issue involved in the matter is fairly short and therefore directed the petition to be listed for consideration.

"We do not have any objections if the EFI wants to conduct elections but it should happen in compliance with the Sports Code," Raghuvendra Singh Dundlod, president of Rajasthan association, told this daily.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Equestrian Federation of India Delhi High court
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Live-in relationship between man, married woman 'illicit', says Rajasthan HC
Nithyananda (File photo)
Nityananda claims to have taken charge as 293rd pontiff of Madurai Aadheenam
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Schools to open, but where are the books?
Image for representation
As Maharashtra eases curbs, health task force warns of third wave 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A file photo of Afghan refugees (Photo | AP)
Afghanistan will become a jail for all women: Refugees in India worry about their family
Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the president Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Women will work in Afghanistan while living under Sharia: Taliban Spokesperson
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp