STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Lessons learnt from Tokyo loss, says Indian boxer Ashish Kumar

Ashish Kumar's maiden Olympic appearance ended with an opening-round loss to China's Erbieke Touheta.

Published: 17th August 2021 06:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2021 06:56 PM   |  A+A-

India's Ashish Kumar (L) exchanges punches with China's Tuoheta Erbieke during their men's middleweight 75-kg boxing match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

India's Ashish Kumar (L) exchanges punches with China's Tuoheta Erbieke during their men's middleweight 75-kg boxing match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: As Indian boxer Ashish Kumar (75kg) landed in his home town Sundar Nagar, Himachal, he first visited the boxing academy, where he used to train, and apologised for not being able to perform well at the Tokyo Olympics.

Ashish's maiden Olympic appearance ended with an opening-round loss to China's Erbieke Touheta.

"I felt bad that I failed to deliver in Tokyo. But I am back to my routine training and leaving no stone unturned to get myself ready for future competitions. My target right now is the World Championship in October," Ashish told IANS.

"I lost in the opening bout so...it was really painful. But yeah, being in the Olympics is itself a big thing and hopefully next time, I will win a medal too. If I talk about my bout, I was very attacking, the defence wasn't good, so that was the reason I lost. Lesson learnt now and started working on the weaknesses," he said.

The 27-year-old former Asian silver-medallist further expressed his joy of meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attending the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort.

"This is something which motivates the athletes. Such recognition is so helpful. I want to thank the government for supporting us. I will work harder now and make my country proud," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ashish Kumar ​Olympics 2020 Olympics 2021 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics 2021 Tokyo Games Tokyo Games 2020 Tokyo Games 2021
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Live-in relationship between man, married woman 'illicit', says Rajasthan HC
Nithyananda (File photo)
Nityananda claims to have taken charge as 293rd pontiff of Madurai Aadheenam
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Schools to open, but where are the books?
Image for representation
As Maharashtra eases curbs, health task force warns of third wave 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A file photo of Afghan refugees (Photo | AP)
Afghanistan will become a jail for all women: Refugees in India worry about their family
Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the president Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Women will work in Afghanistan while living under Sharia: Taliban Spokesperson
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp